Weekly Predictor: Who wins on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

Another week in the CFL, another week of some amazing games across the league.

The old ‘No Lead is Safe’ motto definitely applies as 17-0, 13-0, and 21-6 leads all evaporated around the CFL in Week 4.

Now to be fair, all the teams that did get out to those leads did end up winning the game, but not without some drama in the fourth quarter.

While it is my task to pick the winners each week, I’ll always cheer for an excellent football game.

There are also a few curious matchups this week that have me in deep thought over who might win. It’s a good sign of the parity across the CFL.

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» Tyler Kahmann scores twice in Argos’ road win over Riders

» Elks hold off Bombers on Thursday to win third straight

TORONTO AT CALGARY

Thursday, July 2

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+



The Stampede Bowl is back this year, with Thursday night’s matchup serving as the unofficial kickoff to Stampede Week in Calgary.

It’s great to see the iconic Calgary Stampede and the Stampeders make this work as part of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. The CFL is doing its best to match that standard.

As for the game, Chad Kelly has answered any and all questions about his play. Add in Samuel Hicks and Tyler Kahmann becoming key contributors alongside Kevin Mital, Damonte Coxie and Makai Polk, and the Argos are running one of the highest-powered offences in the league.

In Calgary, the Stampeders can fairly say they’re so close to being 3-0 after back-to-back heartbreakers to start the season.

I think we’re in for another high-scoring affair out West.

PICK: TORONTO

SASKATCHEWAN AT OTTAWA

Friday, July 3

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+

I’m not a big fan of the Riders injury report to start the week. The defending champs are getting a bit nibbled on by the injury bug as they get an early test of their depth coming into Ottawa.

The REDBLACKS are coming off a second half where Jake Maier started to look a lot more dynamic behind centre.

Maier will try to beat the team that he helped to a Grey Cup as the backup to Trevor Harris last season. You also have the likes of Brett Lauther, A.J. Allen, C.J. Reavis and Habakkuk Baldonado going up against their former teammates.

This game seems like more of a toss up than it probably should be based on paper but those injuries to Sask are in some key positions.

Overall though, I like the Riders offensive and defensive lines better than Ottawa’s.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

EDMONTON AT BC

Saturday, July 4

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

I will start by saying the Apple Bowl in Kelowna looks like an amazing setting for football!

The Lions however are having a rough go in all three phases of the game and they did make a change on special teams by relieving the coordinator of his duties after last week’s loss to Calgary.

The biggest area of concern for me when it comes the Lions is the defence, and now they have Justin Rankin to contend with this week.

I would probably give my George Reed Most Outstanding Player award vote to Justin Rankin today, if we were voting. Cody Fajardo would get some votes too I’m sure.

The Elks 3-0 start has many in Edmonton finally seeing their patience pay off, though there is an air of caution with how the team has performed over the last five seasons.

I think BC is close, but not good enough to outscore the Elks.

PICK: EDMONTON

WINNIPEG AT HAMILTON

Sunday, July 5

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN CBSSN CFL+

The Tiger-Cats are coming off a bye week after entering it on a two-game winning streak.

One of those victories came on the road in Winnipeg, where Hamilton put together one of the most impressive performances of the season.

The Blue Bombers have shown they can beat anyone when they’re at their best, but they’re looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to Hamilton and Edmonton. Winnipeg mounted an impressive comeback against the Elks last week before ultimately falling short, and they’ll be eager to get back to their winning ways.

That said, the Tiger-Cats have been playing with plenty of confidence, and they’ll be looking to keep that momentum rolling.

PICK: HAMILTON