3 keys to victory for Toronto, Calgary on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

CALGARY — The Toronto Argonauts have looked right at home on the road so far this season.

After dropping their season opener in Montreal, they reeled off victories in Ottawa and at Mosaic Stadium against the defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders.

On Thursday, they’ll visit McMahon Stadium for a game against the Calgary Stampeders, who earned their first win of the season last week over the BC Lions.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. STICKING WITH WHAT WORKS

Quarterback Chad Kelly’s right arm has led the offence all season, as he’s amassed 1,190 passing yards and leads the league with nine touchdowns. Calgary coughed up 483 yards through the air against the Lions, so the recipe for offensive success appears to be straight forward.

2. STOPPING THE RUN

The Argos run defence has been among the best through four weeks, but they have yet to see a rusher as dynamic as the Stamps’ Dedrick Mills. Defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo has shown a knack for getting into the backfield, while Isaac Darkangelo, Adarius Pickett and Cameron Judge have combined for 49 defensive tackles. Wrapping up Mills is easier said than done, but it will be essential for Toronto to slow the Stamps running game.

3. DAMONTE COXIE KEEPS GETTING BETTER

Receiver Damonte Coxie has increased his receiving yards in all three games this season, beginning with 19 followed by 57 and 70. It should be a worrying trend for the Stampeders secondary as they look to rebound after allowing over 300 combined yards to BC receivers Keon Hatcher Sr. and Jermaine Jackson.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. DEFENSIVE BACKS

If it hasn’t been clear already, the Stamps secondary has to step up. The group gave up 349 yards and three touchdowns to Trevor Harris in Week 3 before Nathan Rourke put up his 462 yards and three touchdowns in Week 4. Facing another top pivot this week, it’s going to take all of Zy Alexander, Anthony Johnson, Benny Sapp III, who replaces an injured Jaydon Grant, Dolani Robinson and Damon Webb to shut down Kelly.

2. PUTTING ON THE PRESSURE

The pass defence doesn’t just depend on the secondary, though. The defensive front can help out by making Kelly feel the pressure in the pocket. Look to defensive lineman Clarence Hicks, who has three sacks, to lead the charge.

3. SPECIAL TEAMS

Tyreik McAllister has return majors in two straight games and has the ability to put the offence in good field position every time he touches the ball. Facing an Argos team that’s had no problem putting points on the board, McAllister’s contributions could help separate the Stamps.

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