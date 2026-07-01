5 CFL Weekly Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 5

Sure, Tyler Kahmann remains a bargain, but the secret’s out on the Toronto receiver: he’s rather good for CFL Weekly Fantasy rosters.

Therefore, Kahmann has (for now) graduated from being a sleeper, but the Week 5 edition of unearthing gems has plenty of gold in unexpected locales.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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» CFL Fantasy Guide: Everything you need to know

» Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 5

QUALI CONLEY | RUNNING BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

AJ Ouellette (ankle) was limited in Monday’s practice. However, the defending Grey Cup champs shouldn’t feel rushed in bringing back their workhorse, not after Conley showed he’s up to the task in the Week 4 loss to Toronto.

Conley scored 12.9 Fantasy Points in his CFL debut, accounting for 59 yards and a major on nine touches from scrimmage. Averaging 6.2 yards per carry, Conley displayed his explosiveness on his 17-yard touchdown run and offers a level of game-altering skills that could lead to bigger numbers against the struggling REDBLACKS. Add Conley to your roster if Saskatchewan deems it necessary to give Ouelette another week to heal.

KEELAN WHITE | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

After failing to record a reception on four targets in Week 3, Keelan White was one of the more productive fantasy performers in Week 4, scoring 24.2 Fantasy Points on six catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Ottawa’s offence showed positive signs, scoring 29 of their 35 points after intermission as pivot Jake Maier passed for 336 yards and a trio of majors.

White is averaging nearly seven targets per game, trailing only Ayden Eberhardt among REDBLACKS receivers. Don’t bank on White equaling last week’s numbers, but he should remain productive against a Saskatchewan defence that gave up 321 passing yards to Toronto’s Chad Kelly last week. If you’re up against it salary wise, White is a nice fit.

LARRY ROUNTREE III | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

A once-dominant Winnipeg run defence has been sluggish coming out the gate, allowing 100-yard rushers in each of their first three games. Larry Rountree III was among the trio of backs, gashing the Blue Bombers for 124 yards in the Ticats’ Week 2 win, finishing with 13.6 Fantasy Points.

Rountree III is fourth in the league with 209 rushing yards entering Week 5. Hamilton’s passing game remains the focal point of the offensive game plan, but while his yards per carry (4.2) could use some improvement, Rountree III will be good for at least 13-17 touches on Sunday. That’s a workload that should result in double-digit fantasy numbers.

JOSHUA CEPHUS | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Looking for a dart throw? Try Joshua Cephus, who shows signs of taking on a bigger role in an Elks’ passing game that has yet to establish a solid pecking order. Cephus caught six of his nine targets for 51 yards in Week 4, finishing with a season-best 11.1 Fantasy Points, as only Kaion Julien-Grant’s 14.4 FP topped the Edmonton receiving corps.

Cody Fajardo gets his turn against BC’s struggling pass defence on Saturday. There’s some risk in generating an Elks stack but pairing Fajardo with a low-salaried receiver like Cephus has enough intrigue to make the latter a low-end fantasy steal.

DANIEL WIEBE | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Let’s close the way we started, by looking at a Riders player who has made the most of his opportunity. Daniel Wiebe had a Mitchell Picton vibe to him in Week 4, catching two of his three targets for 48 yards and a major in his CFL debut. Injuries ushered Wiebe into the lineup, and with Saskatchewan’s receivers Samuel Emilus, Kian Schaffer-Baker, Jaylen Johnson, Dhel Duncan-Busby, and James Letcher Jr. all sidelined for Monday’s practice, chances are exceptionally good Wiebe will see an uptick in snaps.

If Wiebe is atop the depth chart on Thursday, he’s a must-add. If he can duplicate his 12.8 Fantasy Points in Week 4, his salary and production will give fantasy users a level of freedom to add another high-salaried player to their rosters.