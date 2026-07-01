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News July 1, 2026

Tyson Philpot tops June’s players of the month

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca

TORONTO – Tyson Philpot, Justin Rankin and Davis Alexander are June’s Players of the Month in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The recognition highlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more across Weeks 1-4 of the season.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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  1. TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES (3-1)
    • Tops the CFL in receptions (36) and targets (46)
    • 587 receiving yards leads the CFL – 203 yards more than second
    • 100-receiving yard+ efforts in three consecutive weeks (W2-4); previously had not gone back-to-back
    • Second- and third-highest receiving yard performances of career (198 in W4 and 193 in W2)
    • Tied for second in receiving touchdowns (three)
    • Two Player of the Week honours (W2 and W4)
  2. JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS (3-0)
    • 46 rushes for 387 yards (average of 8.4 yards)
    • Four rushing touchdowns
    • 100-rushing yards+ in each game, including a season-high 179 in W2
    • 13 receptions on 16 targets (81.3 per cent)
    • Career-high 230 yards from scrimmage in W2
    • Two Player of the Week honours (W1 and W3)
  3. DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES (3-1)
    • 107-of-154 (69.5 per cent)
    • Seven passing touchdowns; at least one per game
    • League-leading 1,478 passing yards (369.5 per game)
    • At least 330 yards in every game; previously had only reached 300+ in back-to-back games
    • Career-highs in completions (30), attempts (42) and passing yards (441) in W2
    • Two Player of the Week honours (W2 and W4)

2026 PLAYERS OF THE MONTH – IN REVIEW