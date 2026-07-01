Tyson Philpot tops June’s players of the month

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO – Tyson Philpot, Justin Rankin and Davis Alexander are June’s Players of the Month in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The recognition highlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more across Weeks 1-4 of the season.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
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2026 PLAYERS OF THE MONTH – IN REVIEW