Tyson Philpot tops June’s players of the month

TORONTO – Tyson Philpot, Justin Rankin and Davis Alexander are June’s Players of the Month in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The recognition highlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more across Weeks 1-4 of the season.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES (3-1) Tops the CFL in receptions (36) and targets (46)

587 receiving yards leads the CFL – 203 yards more than second

100-receiving yard+ efforts in three consecutive weeks (W2-4); previously had not gone back-to-back

Second- and third-highest receiving yard performances of career (198 in W4 and 193 in W2)

Tied for second in receiving touchdowns (three)

Two Player of the Week honours (W2 and W4) JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS (3-0) 46 rushes for 387 yards (average of 8.4 yards)

Four rushing touchdowns

100-rushing yards+ in each game, including a season-high 179 in W2

13 receptions on 16 targets (81.3 per cent)

Career-high 230 yards from scrimmage in W2

Two Player of the Week honours (W1 and W3) DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES (3-1) 107-of-154 (69.5 per cent)

Seven passing touchdowns; at least one per game

League-leading 1,478 passing yards (369.5 per game)

At least 330 yards in every game; previously had only reached 300+ in back-to-back games

Career-highs in completions (30), attempts (42) and passing yards (441) in W2

Two Player of the Week honours (W2 and W4)

2026 PLAYERS OF THE MONTH – IN REVIEW