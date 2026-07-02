3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, Ottawa on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS return home for Friday Night Football looking to build on the encouraging second half they put together in Montreal as they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

Ottawa sits at 0-3 and is looking for its first win of the season.

Saskatchewan suffered its first loss in Week 4 against the Toronto Argonauts.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. HEALTH AT WIDEOUT

Receivers Dhel Duncan-Busby, Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker missed parts of practice this week with various injuries. All three are in for the Riders, but whether the ailments linger and limit overall production will be something to watch.

2. AJ OUELLETTE OUT AGAIN

The rushing responsibilities once again fall on Quali Conley with AJ Ouellette set to miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Conley rushed for 50 yards on eight carries in his CFL debut last week and will try to take another step forward against an Ottawa defensive front that ranks eighth in average rushing yards against per game.

3. KEEP UP THE PRESSURE

Saskatchewan is tied for the league lead with seven sacks, led by defensive linemen Mike Rose and James Vaughters with two apiece. Going up against a REDBLACKS offence which ranks last in net offence, the front is primed to make a difference in the outcome.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. JAKE MAIER MAKING STRIDES

Jake Maier is looking to build off his best game of the season when he completed 27 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns. It’s exactly the type of performance his team needs against the talented Riders.

2. GREG BELL

Given his skillset, it seems like only a matter of time until running back Greg Bell gets going. But, it has to happen soon. Bell is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and needs be a reliable option to take some of the offensive load off of Maier and the pass game.

3. TEAM EFFORT ON DEFENCE

Everyone knows the Riders have a high powered offence, so the REDBLACKS defence will look to work as a cohesive unit to stop it. Up front, former Roughriders A.J. Allen and C.J. Reavis should be motivated against their old team, while defensive back Demerio Houston has the ability to make a legitimate impact in the secondary.

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