4 CFL Fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 5

Finding gems via the waiver wire becomes challenging with each passing week of the regular season.

However, as we embark upon Week 5, there are several players who, while not weekly must-starts, can become valuable CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet assets.

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» 5 CFL Weekly Fantasy Sleepers for your lineup in Week 5

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NICK MARDNER | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The second overall pick of the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft is getting closer to returning to the field after missing the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, participating in practice on a limited fashion this week. Currently on the six-game injured list, Nick Mardner is a good stash option who could become a factor in the REDBLACKS passing game as the season continues.

Mardner caught 26 passes for 300 yards and three majors in 11 games during his rookie season, and his six-foot-six frame will make him a difficult matchup on the boundary. The sooner Mardner returns, the better, as Ottawa has managed just two completions of 30+ yards thus far. Granted, it will take some time for Mardner to adjust to game speed, but the astute CFL Fantasy player could benefit from his presence late in the season and in the fantasy playoffs.

JUDE MCATAMNEY | KICKER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

A sixth-round pick in this year’s CFL Global Draft, Jude McAtamney has recorded the season’s longest field goal thus far, a 57-yarder in last week’s win over BC. The native of the United Kingdom has converted all 13 of his extra point attempts and five of his six field goals.

McAtamney is still available in a handful of leagues, an oversight that should be corrected considering the Stampeders are the league’s second-highest scoring team (35.3). As long as Calgary is awash with scoring opportunities, McAtamney’s value is only going to increase. Don’t be surprised if he connects on a field goal from at least 60 yards.

DANIEL WIEBE | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saskatchewan’s very own 💪 Daniel Wiebe comes up with the first CFL touchdown of his career in a massive fourth-quarter moment. 🗓️: Argos vs. Riders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/mfl5EQfT0I — CFL (@CFL) June 27, 2026

We touched on Daniel Wiebe as one of our Week 5 sleepers. He’s still on the waiver wire in most leagues, and despite the improving health of the Roughriders’ receiving corps entering Friday’s game at Ottawa, the pride of Saskatoon should be rostered in the event he sees an uptick in snaps.

Wiebe’s first CFL reception was a 31-yard catch and run. Keep that in mind if he finds his way into the starting lineup, considering the REDBLACKS have allowed a league-high 10 completions of 30+ yards. He’s a fun player to watch, more fun if he’s scoring points for your fantasy team.

KASEEM FERDINAND | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

With Tyson Philpot playing at a George Reed Most Outstanding Player level and Tyler Snead bidding for at least an East Division All-CFL Division nod, receiver is in safe hands with Davis Alexander firing away. Still, a player like Kaseem Ferdinand merits some attention, especially for fantasy players who have either Philpot and/or Snead on their rosters.

The former Carleton standout caught four of his five targets for 55 yards in Week 3 before failing to reel in his only target in Week 4. Sporting a National tag enhances the value of Ferdinand, who is an opportunity away from having a larger role with an Als passing game that comes into the weekend averaging 369.9 yards per game.