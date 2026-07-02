5 Most Canadian things to watch on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

TORONTO — FanDuel Canada Day Weekend is about celebrating what makes the country unique, and the CFL schedule offers plenty of opportunities to do exactly that.

From Canadian quarterbacks and homegrown stars at receiver to elite defensive backs, dependable kickers and award-winning running backs, there will be no shortage of homegrown talent taking centre stage.

Here are five of the most Canadian things to watch during Canada Day Weekend.

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NATHAN ROURKE

When it comes to Canadian football stars, few names stand above Nathan Rourke.

The reigning Most Outstanding Canadian and George Reed Most Outstanding Player continues to be one of the faces of the CFL. While the BC Lions are still searching for their first victory of 2026, Rourke has done everything he can to keep them in games, once again putting together another outstanding statistical campaign.

The Canadian quarterback enters the week with 1,083 passing yards and four touchdowns through three games, while adding another 71 yards and a rushing major on the ground. Saturday’s matchup against Edmonton also presents one of his toughest tests yet against an Elks defence that has helped guide the team to an undefeated start.

JUSTIN McINNIS VS. TYRELL FORD

JUSTIN MCINNIS HANGS ON 🤯 McInnis with a huge catch to put the Lions into scoring position! 🗓️: Lions vs Roughriders

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/33zP4gWSBX — CFL (@CFL) June 14, 2026

Saturday’s meeting between BC and Edmonton also features one of the best Canadian individual matchups of the weekend.

Justin McInnis has established himself as one of the CFL’s premier pass-catchers over the past few seasons, while Tyrell Ford has done the same at defensive back. They may line up on opposite sides of the ball, but both have become standard-bearers for Canadian talent at their respective positions.

McInnis enters Canada Day Wekeend with 247 receiving yards through three games, while Ford has once again been among the league’s top defensive backs. According to Pro Football Focus, Ford ranks inside the top 15 at his position in coverage grade, setting up a fascinating battle whenever the two Canadians find themselves matched up.

KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER AND ALL CANADIAN RECEIVERS

Tyson Philpot may lead the CFL in receiving yards, but with the Montreal Alouettes on a bye, another Canadian receiver has a chance to steal some of the spotlight.

Kian Schaffer-Baker enters the weekend third in the league with 384 receiving yards, helping headline what has been an outstanding season for Canadian pass-catchers. Homegrown receivers have consistently filled the top of the statistical leaderboards through the opening month of the season.

Philpot leads the way with 587 receiving yards, while Kevin Mital sits fifth with 325. Schaffer-Baker joins Philpot and Mital as three Canadians inside the league’s top five, while Justin McInnis (247), Samuel Emilus (246) and Kiondré Smith (239) also rank inside the top eight. Safe to say, Canadians are putting together one of the best seasons we’ve seen from the position in quite some time.

SEAN WHYTE VS. VINCENT BLANCHARD

Canada has plenty to celebrate on the football pitch after advancing to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, but Canadian kickers continue proving they’re pretty good with a football, too.

Sean Whyte has spent nearly two decades showing why he’s one of the most reliable specialists in CFL history, while Vincent Blanchard has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most dependable young kickers. This weekend’s matchup offers another chance for both Canadians to show off their consistency.

Whyte is perfect on seven field goal attempts this season and owns an incredible career success rate of 89 per cent entering his 17th CFL campaign. Blanchard has been just as automatic in 2026, connecting on all eight of his attempts to set up an entertaining battle between two Canadian specialists.

BRADY OLIVEIRA VS. RYAN BAKER

No list celebrating Canadian football would be complete without Brady Oliveira.

The two-time Most Outstanding Canadian and 2024 George Reed Most Outstanding Player has become the standard for Canadian running backs in today’s CFL. Across the field on Sunday will be another homegrown talent enjoying a breakout campaign, as Hamilton linebacker Ryan Baker continues to emerge as one of the Tiger-Cats’ defensive leaders after signing a contract extension last week.

Oliveira didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday, so it’s worth monitoring his status for Sunday. That said, the tailback has once again been Winnipeg’s offensive engine, totalling 342 yards from scrimmage, including 222 rushing and another 120 receiving. Baker, meanwhile, enters Canada Day Weekend second on Hamilton with 16 defensive tackles, giving fans another compelling all-Canadian matchup to watch during FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.