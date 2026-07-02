6 CFL Fantasy trades to upgrade your roster in Week 5

TORONTO — Week 5 is here, and now that there is a sample size, trades can start to materialize in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet.

Whether you missed out on someone you wanted or ended up with someone you didn’t want because the value was too good to pass up, now is the time to make some changes.

Every week, this piece will serve as a guide for players to sell high or buy, with three players you should trade for and three you should look to trade away. This week is special, with Canada Day this past Wednesday, this week’s piece will feature all Canadians.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the six trades you need to make this week in CFL Fantasy Football.

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TRADE FOR

KEELAN WHITE | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The first of two REDBLACKS featured here, Keelan White has looked very solid to start this season.

While there is target competition in the form of Justin Hardy, Eugene Lewis, and free agent acquisition Ayden Eberhardt, White is second in targets (20) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (two), great fantasy indicators. White is also a game-time decision for this week, so it could be a risk to trade for him while in need of immediate production.

That said, Ryan Dinwiddie’s newly installed offence showed life towards the end of their narrow Week 4 loss to the Montreal Alouettes as Jake Maier and the unit as a whole were efficient. There’s a good chance this offence continues to improve as the weeks go on, with the former third overall pick as a focal point.

DANIEL ADEBOBOYE | RUNNING BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

If you’re looking for a running back with some National flex play potential, Daniel Adeboboye is your guy.

With Elijah Collins on the six-game injured list and Greg Bell already having missed time, the fifth-year back has gotten opportunities.

Adeboboye leads Ottawa in rushing yards and yards per carry, while being the only running back in the nation’s capital to have scored a rushing touchdown. His upside may be limited with Bell in the fold, but Adeboboye’s value has a chance to increase in the following weeks.

NICK CENACLE | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Continuing the Canadian contingent is rookie Nick Cenacle, the fifth-round pick who has stepped into the Lions’ receiving core and filled in admirably.

With Stanley Berryhill, Jevon Cottoy, Nate DeMontagnac, and Seven McGee all on the six-game injured list, Cenacle has performed well with the opportunity.

The former Hawaii Rainbow Warrior has made 12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games, and even though the receiving room will eventually get healthier, Cenacle continues to prove he’s deserving of an opportunity in a big-time offence.

TRADE AWAY

TOMMY NIELD | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

This may come as a little bit of a surprise given Tommy Nield’s productive start with his new team; it could be a chance to sell high.

Winnipeg’s offence has shown flashes through the opening month of the season, but is still looking to find greater consistency after an up-and-down start.

With loads of target competition in Nic Demski, Tim White, and Ontaria Wilson, as well as so much of the offence running through star running back Brady Oliveira, it’s tough to project how Nield will continue to produce.

CLARK BARNES | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Similar to Nield in Bomber land, Clark Barnes’ reason for being a “trade away” is because of target competition and a star running back who dominates touches in a run-heavy offence in Calgary.

Dedrick Mills is among the league leaders in carries, while the Stampeders added 111th Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian Dejon Brissett, Tyreik McAllister, and multiple draft picks to a receiving core that already featured Jalen Philpot, Erik Brooks, Tevin Jones, and the eventual return of Reggie Begelton.

Barnes sits sixth in targets and catches on Calgary, and while there is a chance the fourth-year man starts to put up better numbers given his talent, it’s tough to see him separating himself in an offence that features so much else.

KURLEIGH GITTENS JR. | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

While Hamilton’s offence is prolific, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. is near the bottom of the totem pole.

With lots of target competition in Kiondré Smith, Kenny Lawler, Keric Wheatfall, and Myron Mitchell, as well as the eventually returning Shemar Bridges, Gittens’ production could dip in the future.

The Tiger-Cats have also shown more of a willingness to run the ball in 2026, as rookie Larry Rountree III has looked shifty in his league-leading 49 carries.