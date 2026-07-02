8 players who could decide FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

Jonathan Kozub/CFL.ca
What a time for Canadian football! On the soccer side, Stephen Eustáquio and company have advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, while in the three-down game, incredible individual play has been the norm across this football-loving nation.
Let’s keep the good times rolling with a full slate of FanDuel Canada Day Weekend games by focusing on one player from each team who will be critical to the final result.
I’ll only include one quarterback, and we’ll go in chronological order.
FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND
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TORONTO AT CALGARY
Thursday, July 2
9:00 p.m. ET
TSN/CBSSN/CFL+
TYLER KAHMANN | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS
What better way to start than with the current flavour of the month?
Tyler Kahmann has burst onto the scene with 15 receptions for 237 yards and four touchdowns. It hasn’t taken long for the 25-year-old rookie to earn the trust of veteran quarterback Chad Kelly, who targeted Kahmann 10 times in Toronto’s 40-34 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
His 27-yard touchdown just before halftime perfectly encapsulated the chemistry between the two. On the final play before the break, with just three seconds remaining, Dustin Nielson said what we were all thinking: “He’s going to look for the end zone, isn’t he?” The safe play would’ve been a quick completion to set up a field goal. Instead, Kelly took the risk, Kahmann caught the ball at the nine-yard line and raced into the end zone, sending Toronto into halftime with a 20-17 lead. The rookie has now scored in every game and is a major reason Kelly is averaging nearly 400 passing yards per contest.
FOLARIN ORIMOLADE | DEFENSIVE END | CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Folarin Orimolade made an impact in his first game back after being sidelined by an injury in Week 14 of the 2025 season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/LbUfytOGGb
— CFL (@CFL) June 29, 2026
You never quite know how effective a player will be after returning from a major injury.
The last time we saw Folarin Orimolade before Week 4 was in Week 14 of the 2025 season, before an Achilles injury prematurely ended his campaign. Any questions about whether he’d regained his explosiveness were answered with his third-quarter sack of Nathan Rourke.
Right guard Chris Schleuger pulled over to help protect his quarterback, but arrived too late as Orimolade blew past the protection. Running back Zander Horvath also didn’t get there in time, allowing the Stampeders defensive lineman to reach Rourke relatively untouched. Orimolade finished with four tackles and a sack in Calgary’s 41-33 win over BC. As a bonus storyline, it’ll be fun watching him line up against left tackle Desmond Bland, who earned Pro Football Focus’ highest pass-blocking grade in Week 4.
SASKATCHEWAN AT OTTAWA
Friday, July 3
7:30 p.m. ET
TSN/RDS2/CFL+
KEESEAN JOHNSON | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus both missed time in practice this week, with Schaffer-Baker dealing with an oblique injury and Emilus nursing an ankle issue. With Schaffer-Baker available for the game and Emilus listed as questionable, that could mean more targets for KeeSean Johnson.
Johnson is second on the team in receiving yards and has already recorded two 100-yard performances in Saskatchewan’s first three games. He made a pair of spectacular catches against Toronto and could be asked to shoulder an even larger workload, whether one, both or neither of his fellow receivers are available against Ottawa.
JAKE MAIER | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS
At the end of the first half against Montreal in Week 4, things weren’t going too well for the REDBLACKS. Ottawa’s offence had managed just two field goals before halftime. Then everything changed after the break. Ottawa scored three touchdowns and a field goal on five second-half possessions, turning what looked like a blowout into a narrow 37-35 loss.
General manager Ryan Dinwiddie has now given coach Ryan Dinwiddie another option by signing McLeod Bethel-Thompson. If Maier wants to remain Ottawa’s starter, he’ll need to avoid mistakes like his second-quarter interception, when he a pass intended for Kalil Pimpleton resulted in a pick for Wesley Sutton. Hopefully for Ottawa, the quarterback who threw three second-half touchdown passes is the version that shows up this week.
EDMONTON AT BC
Saturday, July 4
7:00 p.m. ET
TSN/CFL+
JORDAN WILLIAMS | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | EDMONTON ELKS
You have to see this hit and what’s to follow! 👀
FORCED FUMBLE. RECOVERED. LATERAL. RED ZONE. pic.twitter.com/kguRnXMkpv
— CFL (@CFL) June 26, 2026
All right, I know Jordan Williams may seem like a hipster pick.
Highlighting an interior defensive lineman with two tackles and one sack might not seem like the obvious choice, but did you see his hit on Brady Oliveira that forced a fumble?
I understand the attention quickly shifted to Brock Mogensen’s fumble return and his heads-up lateral to Tyrell Ford, but none of it happens without Williams absolutely leveling one of the league’s best running backs to create the turnover. The Lions have already allowed Nathan Rourke to be sacked seven times over the past two weeks, so Williams could be in for another impactful performance.
BEN HLADIK | LINEBACKER | BC LIONS
I don’t envy Ben Hladik this week.
The Lions linebacker will help lead the charge against Justin Rankin, who has arguably been the CFL’s most explosive player through four weeks. I’d rather attempt the drive home from the cottage at 6:00 p.m. on a Sunday than try to bring Rankin down in the open field.
The Lions’ defence hasn’t quite found its rhythm through the opening weeks of the season, making this an important opportunity for the unit to take a step forward. Hladik will once again be at the heart of that effort. The veteran linebacker has established himself as one of the CFL’s most dependable defenders over the past several seasons, highlighted by a 100-plus tackle campaign in 2023 and his steady leadership. If BC’s defence is going to build momentum, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hladik lead the way.
WINNIPEG AT HAMILTON
Sunday, July 5
7:00 p.m. ET
TSN/CBSSN/CFL+
WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE END | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Willie Jefferson gets to Vernon Adams Jr. 💪
🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW!
📺: TSN, CBSSN, SiriusXM, and CFL+#CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/dvQae7HZ7w
— CFL (@CFL) June 6, 2026
I’m as guilty as anyone of fixating on sack totals.
When I see a defensive lineman finish with double-digit sacks, my first thought is that he must be an All-CFL-calibre player. But Willie Jefferson has always been different.
Jefferson led the CFL in pass knockdowns in 2025, and according to the smart analytics people, he generated nine quarterback pressures against Edmonton last week, more than any other defensive player. The Blue Bombers will need their seven-time West Division All-CFL defensive lineman at his disruptive best to slow down Bo Levi Mitchell.
LARRY ROUNTREE | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
The last time these teams met, Larry Rountree III was the star of Hamilton’s offence, rushing for 124 yards on 23 carries.
The Tiger-Cats don’t need to become a ground-and-pound team, but establishing Rountree early could be the key against a Winnipeg defence that has allowed just over 150 rushing yards per game.
If Rountree can get going on the ground, it’ll force Mike O’Shea and the Blue Bombers to adjust, which could create even more opportunities for Hamilton’s passing attack. It’s a balance the Tiger-Cats would gladly take heading into Sunday.