8 players who could decide FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

Let’s keep the good times rolling with a full slate of FanDuel Canada Day Weekend games by focusing on one player from each team who will be critical to the final result.

What a time for Canadian football! On the soccer side, Stephen Eustáquio and company have advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, while in the three-down game, incredible individual play has been the norm across this football-loving nation.

TORONTO AT CALGARY

Thursday, July 2

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

TYLER KAHMANN | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

What better way to start than with the current flavour of the month?

Tyler Kahmann has burst onto the scene with 15 receptions for 237 yards and four touchdowns. It hasn’t taken long for the 25-year-old rookie to earn the trust of veteran quarterback Chad Kelly, who targeted Kahmann 10 times in Toronto’s 40-34 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

His 27-yard touchdown just before halftime perfectly encapsulated the chemistry between the two. On the final play before the break, with just three seconds remaining, Dustin Nielson said what we were all thinking: “He’s going to look for the end zone, isn’t he?” The safe play would’ve been a quick completion to set up a field goal. Instead, Kelly took the risk, Kahmann caught the ball at the nine-yard line and raced into the end zone, sending Toronto into halftime with a 20-17 lead. The rookie has now scored in every game and is a major reason Kelly is averaging nearly 400 passing yards per contest.

FOLARIN ORIMOLADE | DEFENSIVE END | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Folarin Orimolade made an impact in his first game back after being sidelined by an injury in Week 14 of the 2025 season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/LbUfytOGGb — CFL (@CFL) June 29, 2026

You never quite know how effective a player will be after returning from a major injury.

The last time we saw Folarin Orimolade before Week 4 was in Week 14 of the 2025 season, before an Achilles injury prematurely ended his campaign. Any questions about whether he’d regained his explosiveness were answered with his third-quarter sack of Nathan Rourke.

Right guard Chris Schleuger pulled over to help protect his quarterback, but arrived too late as Orimolade blew past the protection. Running back Zander Horvath also didn’t get there in time, allowing the Stampeders defensive lineman to reach Rourke relatively untouched. Orimolade finished with four tackles and a sack in Calgary’s 41-33 win over BC. As a bonus storyline, it’ll be fun watching him line up against left tackle Desmond Bland, who earned Pro Football Focus’ highest pass-blocking grade in Week 4.

SASKATCHEWAN AT OTTAWA

Friday, July 3

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+

KEESEAN JOHNSON | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Kian Schaffer-Baker and Samuel Emilus both missed time in practice this week, with Schaffer-Baker dealing with an oblique injury and Emilus nursing an ankle issue. With Schaffer-Baker available for the game and Emilus listed as questionable, that could mean more targets for KeeSean Johnson.

Johnson is second on the team in receiving yards and has already recorded two 100-yard performances in Saskatchewan’s first three games. He made a pair of spectacular catches against Toronto and could be asked to shoulder an even larger workload, whether one, both or neither of his fellow receivers are available against Ottawa.

JAKE MAIER | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

At the end of the first half against Montreal in Week 4, things weren’t going too well for the REDBLACKS. Ottawa’s offence had managed just two field goals before halftime. Then everything changed after the break. Ottawa scored three touchdowns and a field goal on five second-half possessions, turning what looked like a blowout into a narrow 37-35 loss.

General manager Ryan Dinwiddie has now given coach Ryan Dinwiddie another option by signing McLeod Bethel-Thompson. If Maier wants to remain Ottawa’s starter, he’ll need to avoid mistakes like his second-quarter interception, when he a pass intended for Kalil Pimpleton resulted in a pick for Wesley Sutton. Hopefully for Ottawa, the quarterback who threw three second-half touchdown passes is the version that shows up this week.

EDMONTON AT BC

Saturday, July 4

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+