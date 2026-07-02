A position-by-position look at the CFL’s Canadian talent

FanDuel Canada Day Weekend is here, and we’re already a month into the CFL season, which means we have plenty of stats, game tape and opinions on Canadian players.

Your favourite might come down to team allegiance, local connections or simply the position they play. No matter the reason, one of my favourite discussions around the CFL is debating the league’s best Canadians. It’s even more entertaining when the players themselves try to convince me why they, or one of their teammates, deserve to be included.

There are simply too many names to mention in one article, so let’s put the Roman candles down for a minute and appreciate the incredible talent Canadian players continue to bring to the CFL. Here are some of my favourite Canadians at every position after the first month of the 2026 season.

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QUARTERBACK

Nathan Rourke

This is still a one-man conversation, but the trajectory of Canadian quarterbacks is clearly changing year after year. More of our top prospects are pursuing elite development opportunities before returning home to begin their professional careers.

We probably don’t celebrate that trend enough. Nathan Rourke gives us a golden opportunity to be a little un-Canadian and puff out our chests with pride, even if the Lions are still searching for their first win of 2026.

RUNNING BACK

Brady Oliveira, Daniel Adeboboye

Brady Oliveira remains the gold standard thanks to his résumé and bruising downhill running style.

That said, I absolutely love watching Daniel Adeboboye play for the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Both have seized their opportunities, but Adeboboye has taken over Sean Thomas Erlington’s mantle, in my opinion, as the player who consistently gets the most out of limited touches. Give him a full season as a starting running back and I have no doubt he’d be pushing for a top-five finish in rushing yards.

RECEIVER

Samuel Emilus, Kian Schaffer-Baker, Nic Demski, Kevin Mital, Kiondré Smith, David Ungerer III, Justin McInnis, Tyson Philpot

Where do you even begin?

This group of Canadian pass-catchers is as talented as any we’ve seen in years. It’s the primary reason I decided to organize this piece by position instead of trying to rank everyone. There are simply too many deserving names.

From Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker in Saskatchewan to Nic Demski refusing to slow down with age, Kevin Mital and Kiondré Smith helping elevate their respective QEW rivals, David Ungerer III consistently making timely plays and Justin McInnis continuing to shine in BC, the list just keeps going. And through it all, everyone is chasing Montreal’s Tyson Philpot, who currently wears the crown.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Brandon Revenberg, David Beard, Carter O’Donnell, Pier-Olivier Lestage, Tiger Shanks, Liam Dobson, Peter Nicastro, Christopher Fortin

Canadian offensive linemen continue to be one of the CFL’s greatest strengths.

Brandon Revenberg‘s longevity and consistently high level of play in Hamilton immediately come to mind. David Beard deserves equal recognition in Edmonton, where his partnership with Carter O’Donnell has helped transform the Elks’ offence and paved the way for Justin Rankin’s outstanding start. Meanwhile, Pier-Olivier Lestage and Tiger Shanks have been key contributors to Montreal’s impressive opening month.

Elsewhere, Liam Dobson‘s move to Hamilton has paid immediate dividends, Peter Nicastro continues to anchor Toronto’s offensive line, and Calgary’s Christopher Fortin has quickly looked every bit the first-round talent the Stampeders envisioned when they drafted him last year.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Mathieu Betts, Jonathan Kongbo, Noah Curtis

Betts gets to Harris for the sack 💥 🗓️: Lions vs Roughriders

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/7sIsrN1s4r — CFL (@CFL) June 13, 2026

Mathieu Betts remains the king of Canadian pass rushers.

Jonathan Kongbo continues to make a strong case as his closest challenger, while Edmonton’s Noah Curtis consistently catches my eye whenever I watch the Elks.

LINEBACKER

Ben Hladik, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku

There never seems to be a shortage of outstanding Canadian linebackers.

Many thrive in supporting roles, but BC’s Ben Hladik and Montreal’s Geoffrey Cantin-Arku have stood out through the first month of the season thanks to their athleticism, football IQ and ability to make impact plays.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Stavros Katsantonis, Scott Hutter, Jackson Findlay, Tevaughn Campbell, Redha Kramdi

SCOTT HUTTER TAKES IT AWAY 🤯 The REDBLACKS secure their third interception of the game! 🗓️: Argonauts vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN and CFL+ pic.twitter.com/0lmzOiRxY1 — CFL (@CFL) June 20, 2026

Canadian defensive backs continue to make plays all over the field.

Hamilton free safety Stavros Katsantonis headlines the group, while Ottawa has found an excellent free-agent addition in Scott Hutter, whose production has jumped off the stat sheet early this season. Jackson Findlay continues to perform at a high level in BC, Tevaughn Campbell remains a shutdown presence on the outside in Saskatchewan, and Redha Kramdi always seems to find his way to the football for Winnipeg.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Lirim Hajrullahu

There isn’t a kicker I’d trust more in a pressure situation than Lirim Hajrullahu.

And honestly, it’s been that way for a long time.