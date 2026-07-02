Game Day July 2, 2026
CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of FanDuel Canada Day Weekend?
Jonathan Kozub/CFL.ca
TORONTO — FanDuel Canada Day Weekend is finally here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- In his first three CFL games, Tyler Kahmann has 15 catches for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
- Vernon Adams Jr. has not thrown an interception in his last 145 attempts. He is a career 4-5 against the Argos.
- BC last started 0-4 in 2011; the team went on to win its most recent Grey Cup.
- Trevor Harris is a career 10-4 against Ottawa. Last week, he recorded the 11th 400-yard+ game.
- Tim White’s 87th career game will be his first against Hamilton, where he spent five seasons, finishing Top-10 on the Ticats’ all-time list with 5,488 yards, as well as 383 receptions, 33 TDs and 18 games with 100+ yards.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Canada Day Weekend below.
FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND
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|Game Notes
|Toronto at Calgary
|Download PDF
|Saskatchewan at Ottawa
|Download PDF
|Edmonton at BC
|Coming Soon
|Winnipeg at Hamilton
|Coming Soon
BO KNOWS FOOTBALL
- In his past two games, Bo Levi Mitchell has accumulated:
- 34 completions on 42 attempts (80.9 per cent)
- 572 passing yards
- 8 TDs to 0 Ints
- Six 30-yard+ completions
- Perfect QB efficiency ratings of 158.3
- He is the eighth pivot (minimum 15 pass attempts) with back-to-back perfect ratings, joining:
- Ricky Ray | 2013
- Anthony Calvillo | 2003
- Ricky Foggie | 1990
- Warren Moon | 1981-82
- Ron Lancaster | 1966
- Russ Jackon | 1963
- Glen Dobbs | 1951
- Only one QB has notched three consecutive games with perfect ratings – Warren Moon
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Games in regulation are averaging 150 plays – eight more plays compared to last year and the highest mark since 2018
- 10-of-14 (71.4 per cent) games have featured comeback wins
- Average margin of victory: 6.8
- Road teams are 9-5
- QBs have passed for 55 TDs to only 16 INTs (3.44:1)
- Three of the Top-5 receivers are Canadian
- Big plays are up 14 per cent
- 25 per cent of possessions have resulted in a touchdown – the highest mark on record
TOR (2-1) at CGY (1-2)
- Toronto leads the CFL in points per game (38.0); Calgary is second (35.3).
- Calgary is second in rushing yards per game (125.0), while the Argos allows the fewest per game (58.7).
- Toronto is 0-4 in Calgary since 2022.
- Through three games, Chad Kelly is averaging 397 yards per game with a league-leading nine TD passes.
- In his first three CFL games, Tyler Kahmann has 15 catches for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
- Janarion Grant scored his 11thcareer punt return TD last week to move into a second place tie with Earl Winfield on the all-time list.
- Cam Judge needs four defensive tackles to reach 450 in his career
- Second annual Stampede Bowl; Calgary defeated Winnipeg last year.
- Calgary is tied for the league lead with seven sacks, led by Clarence Hicks (three).
- Vernon Adams Jr. has not thrown an interception in his last 145 attempts. He is a career 4-5 against the Argos.
- Tyreik McAllister has two return touchdowns this season, including last week’s 90-yard punt return major.
- Last week, Jude McAtamney’s 57-yard field goal was the longest this season and one yard shy of the team record set by Mark McLoughlin.
SSK (2-1) at OTT (0-3)
- The Riders own the best net offense (472.7 yards per game), while Ottawa has allowed the most net offence (441.3 yards per game).
- Saskatchewan swept the season series in 2025
- Trevor Harris is a career 10-4 against Ottawa. Last week, he recorded the 11th 400-yard+ game.
- Last week, Keesean Johnson notched his second 100-yard+ game of the season. He has scored a major in two straight.
- Kian Schafer-Baker is three catches shy of 250 in his career.
- Jake Maier is 5-2 versus Saskatchewan in his career.
- Kalil Pimpleton recorded 338 combined yards last week highlighted, by a 94-yard kickoff return TD.
- A.J. Allen will play his first game against his former team. He has 13 tackles this season.
- Nyles Morgan leads the league with 26 defensive tackles; he has 19 in his past two games.
- Justin Hardy needs 44 receiving yards to become the seventh Ottawa player to reach 4,000.
EDM (3-0) at BC (0-3)
- Edmonton leads the league with an average of 148 rushing yards per game, while BC allows an average of 71.7.
- The Elks last started 4-0 in 2017, when they began 7-0.
- Edmonton leads the league in turnover ratio (+6) and sits tied for first in forced turnovers (10).
- Justin Rankin joins Ronald Williams (2001), Skip Walker (1983) and Kory Sheets (2013) with at least three 100-rushing yard+ games to start a season. Sheets extended the streak to six games.
- Cody Fajardo has 100 TD passes and 49 rushing majors; eight players have at least 100 and 50. He is a career 6-7 against BC.
- BC last started 0-4 in 2011; the team went on to win its most recent Grey Cup.
- Since 2024, the Lions are 4-1 against the Elks.
- BC has held opponents to a league-low 3.6 yards per rush.
- Nathan Rourke has not lost four consecutive starts in his career; he is 6-0 against the Elks. He is tied for the league lead with 35 completions between 10-19 yards.
- Last week, Keon Hatcher Sr. (5,005) had nine catches for 162 receiving yards to become the 12th Lion to reach 5,000+. Matt Clark is 11th on the team’s all-time list with 5,072.
- Jermaine Jackson set new career highs last week with six receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.
WPG (1-2) at HAM (2-1)
- Week 2: HAM 37 – WPG 27
- Winnipeg owns the top-ranked pass defence (264.3 yards per game), while allowing the most rush yards (154.3 yards per game).
- Zach Collaros is a career 6-5 against the Ticats. In their first meeting this season, he passed for 421 yards. He needs seven passing yards to surpass Khari Jones (20,175) for second on the Bombers’ all-time list.
- Tim White’s 87th career game will be his first against Hamilton, where he spent five seasons, finishing Top-10 on the Ticats’ all-time list with 5,488 yards, as well as 383 receptions, 33 TDs and 18 games with 100+ yards.
- Nic Demski is 59 receiving yards away from passing Perry Tuttle (6,543) for 11th on the Bombers all-time list.
- Hamilton has won six of the teams’ last seven matchups at home.
- Hamilton is tied for the fewest penalties (4.7 per game) and the fewest Big plays allowed (5).
- Since 2018, Ticats are 14-5 off a bye.
- Mitchell is 14-9 against Winnipeg. This season, he is 12-for-12 in red-zone passing with four TDs. He is currently tied with Ricky Ray for sixth all-time in wins (112). He also needs 20 passing yards to overtake Joe Zuger for sixth on Hamilton’s all-time list.
- Kiondré Smith needs four receptions for 250 in his career.
- Global tight end Maximillian Mang has six catches with three going for TDs.
- Braxton Hill notched a career-high 10 defensive tackles in Hamilton’s last game.