CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of FanDuel Canada Day Weekend?

TORONTO — FanDuel Canada Day Weekend is finally here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

In his first three CFL games, Tyler Kahmann has 15 catches for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

Vernon Adams Jr. has not thrown an interception in his last 145 attempts. He is a career 4-5 against the Argos.

BC last started 0-4 in 2011; the team went on to win its most recent Grey Cup.

Trevor Harris is a career 10-4 against Ottawa. Last week, he recorded the 11 th 400-yard+ game.

400-yard+ game. Tim White’s 87th career game will be his first against Hamilton, where he spent five seasons, finishing Top-10 on the Ticats’ all-time list with 5,488 yards, as well as 383 receptions, 33 TDs and 18 games with 100+ yards.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Canada Day Weekend below.

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Game Notes Toronto at Calgary Download PDF Saskatchewan at Ottawa Download PDF Edmonton at BC Coming Soon Winnipeg at Hamilton Coming Soon

BO KNOWS FOOTBALL

In his past two games, Bo Levi Mitchell has accumulated: 34 completions on 42 attempts (80.9 per cent) 572 passing yards 8 TDs to 0 Ints Six 30-yard+ completions Perfect QB efficiency ratings of 158.3

He is the eighth pivot (minimum 15 pass attempts) with back-to-back perfect ratings, joining: Ricky Ray | 2013 Anthony Calvillo | 2003 Ricky Foggie | 1990 Warren Moon | 1981-82 Ron Lancaster | 1966 Russ Jackon | 1963 Glen Dobbs | 1951

Only one QB has notched three consecutive games with perfect ratings – Warren Moon

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Games in regulation are averaging 150 plays – eight more plays compared to last year and the highest mark since 2018

10-of-14 (71.4 per cent) games have featured comeback wins

Average margin of victory: 6.8

Road teams are 9-5

QBs have passed for 55 TDs to only 16 INTs (3.44:1)

Three of the Top-5 receivers are Canadian

Big plays are up 14 per cent

25 per cent of possessions have resulted in a touchdown – the highest mark on record

TOR (2-1) at CGY (1-2)

Toronto leads the CFL in points per game (38.0); Calgary is second (35.3).

Calgary is second in rushing yards per game (125.0), while the Argos allows the fewest per game (58.7).

Toronto is 0-4 in Calgary since 2022.

Through three games, Chad Kelly is averaging 397 yards per game with a league-leading nine TD passes.

In his first three CFL games, Tyler Kahmann has 15 catches for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

Janarion Grant scored his 11 th career punt return TD last week to move into a second place tie with Earl Winfield on the all-time list.

career punt return TD last week to move into a second place tie with Earl Winfield on the all-time list. Cam Judge needs four defensive tackles to reach 450 in his career

Second annual Stampede Bowl; Calgary defeated Winnipeg last year.

Calgary is tied for the league lead with seven sacks, led by Clarence Hicks (three).

Vernon Adams Jr. has not thrown an interception in his last 145 attempts. He is a career 4-5 against the Argos.

Tyreik McAllister has two return touchdowns this season, including last week’s 90-yard punt return major.

Last week, Jude McAtamney’s 57-yard field goal was the longest this season and one yard shy of the team record set by Mark McLoughlin.

SSK (2-1) at OTT (0-3)

The Riders own the best net offense (472.7 yards per game), while Ottawa has allowed the most net offence (441.3 yards per game).

Saskatchewan swept the season series in 2025

Trevor Harris is a career 10-4 against Ottawa. Last week, he recorded the 11 th 400-yard+ game.

400-yard+ game. Last week, Keesean Johnson notched his second 100-yard+ game of the season. He has scored a major in two straight.

Kian Schafer-Baker is three catches shy of 250 in his career.

Jake Maier is 5-2 versus Saskatchewan in his career.

Kalil Pimpleton recorded 338 combined yards last week highlighted, by a 94-yard kickoff return TD.

A.J. Allen will play his first game against his former team. He has 13 tackles this season.

Nyles Morgan leads the league with 26 defensive tackles; he has 19 in his past two games.

Justin Hardy needs 44 receiving yards to become the seventh Ottawa player to reach 4,000.

EDM (3-0) at BC (0-3)

Edmonton leads the league with an average of 148 rushing yards per game, while BC allows an average of 71.7.

The Elks last started 4-0 in 2017, when they began 7-0.

Edmonton leads the league in turnover ratio (+6) and sits tied for first in forced turnovers (10).

Justin Rankin joins Ronald Williams (2001), Skip Walker (1983) and Kory Sheets (2013) with at least three 100-rushing yard+ games to start a season. Sheets extended the streak to six games.

Cody Fajardo has 100 TD passes and 49 rushing majors; eight players have at least 100 and 50. He is a career 6-7 against BC.

BC last started 0-4 in 2011; the team went on to win its most recent Grey Cup.

Since 2024, the Lions are 4-1 against the Elks.

BC has held opponents to a league-low 3.6 yards per rush.

Nathan Rourke has not lost four consecutive starts in his career; he is 6-0 against the Elks. He is tied for the league lead with 35 completions between 10-19 yards.

Last week, Keon Hatcher Sr. (5,005) had nine catches for 162 receiving yards to become the 12 th Lion to reach 5,000+. Matt Clark is 11 th on the team’s all-time list with 5,072.

Lion to reach 5,000+. Matt Clark is 11 on the team’s all-time list with 5,072. Jermaine Jackson set new career highs last week with six receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

WPG (1-2) at HAM (2-1)