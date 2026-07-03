3 keys to victory for Edmonton, BC on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

KELOWNA — Don’t look now, but the Edmonton Elks sit atop the Canadian Football League with a 3-0 record.

Further down the standings are the BC Lions, who enter Week 5 still searching for their first win at 0-3.

The Elks will try to stay undefeated, while the Lions try to get in the win column when the two meet on Saturday night in Kelowna at Apple Bowl Stadium.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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EDMONTON ELKS

1. SHUT IT DOWN IN THE SECONDARY

It’s no secret, the Lions rely heavily on the pass game, so the Elks secondary has to be prepared to be busy. It’s a unit led by Kordell Jackson and Tyrell Ford that ranks second in average passing yards against. While they don’t have an interception, they’ve knocked down 10 passes, a skill they’ll need against the Lions top receivers.

2. FIND ANSWERS IN THE AIR

The Elks have been elite in the run game. The pass game, on the other hand, hasn’t fully hit its stride. It doesn’t need to go shot-for-shot with the Lions air attack, but quarterback Cody Fajardo has to establish a connection with Joshua Cephus, Kaion Julien-Grant, Austin Mack and T.J. Luther early.

3. JUSTIN RANKIN

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. In other words, keep going to running back Justin Rankin until someone proves they can stop him. Rankin continues to be a force with a league-best 387 rushing yards and 154 receiving yards.

BC LIONS

1. THE DEFENCE

BC has surrendered 41 points in back-to-back games. No matter how good the offence is, that’s tough to overcome. Taking away the Elks’ best weapon in Rankin will be critical and falls on the entire defence, from defensive lineman Mathieu Betts through linebacker Darnell Sankey and defensive back Ronald Kent Jr.

2. NEED MORE FROM JAMES BUTLER

With all eyes on the Lions’ pass game, head coach Buck Pearce would love for James Butler to steal some of the spotlight. BC ranked eighth league-wide after Week 4 with an average of 70 rushing yards per game and Butler is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. This week could be the time he breaks out against an Elks defence that’s allowing north of 110 rushing yards a game.

3. STICKING TO THE STRENGTH

Much like the Elks look the way of Rankin to lead, the Lions turn to quarterback Nathan Rourke. Receiver Jermaine Jackson is evolving into a new target in a stacked Lions pass game, with 187 yards on nine receptions this season. He only adds to the options at Rourke’s disposal.

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