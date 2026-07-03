3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s FanDuel Canada Day Weekend win over Ottawa

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OTTAWA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders celebrated FanDuel Canada Day Weekend with a bounce-back win, as they edged the Ottawa REDBLACKS 27-22 on Friday night at TD Place Stadium.

It wasn’t the offensive explosion Saskatchewan has grown accustomed to, as the visitors leaned on special teams swings and timely takeaways to improve to 3-1.

The REDBLACKS came close to knocking off the reigning Grey Cup champions, but a late push fell short as they continue to search for their first win under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Mathew Sexton’s return TD lifts Roughriders past REDBLACKS

» Depth Charts: SSK | OTT

» Saskatchewan, Ottawa by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

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101 – YARDS ON MATHEW SEXTON’S RETURN TOUCHDOWN

Tied coming out of halftime, Saskatchewan found its breakthrough on special teams. Making his CFL debut, Mathew Sexton returned a punt 101 yards for a touchdown, staying tight to the sideline, breaking through Noah Gettman’s tackle attempt and turning on the burners as he raced to the end zone.

With both defences limiting scoring opportunities, Sexton’s return provided the separation the Roughriders needed. The major gave Saskatchewan its first lead of the second half and proved to be the difference as Ottawa’s fourth-quarter comeback fell five points short.

137 – KEESEAN JOHNSON RECEIVING YARDS

KeeSean Johnson continued his torrid start to the season, finishing with a game-high 137 receiving yards and reeling in what would serve as the eventual game-winning touchdown. The 29-year-old receiver fuelled Saskatchewan’s second-quarter response with 99 yards in the first half alone, repeatedly moving the chains as the Roughriders erased an early deficit.

Johnson’s performance was his third 100-yard game in four contests this season. He now sits second in the CFL with 438 receiving yards, putting him on an early pace for nearly 2,000 over an 18-game season.

2 – REDBLACKS GIVEAWAYS

Though each team finished with two turnovers, Ottawa’s came at pivotal moments. Kalil Pimpleton‘s fumble on a second-quarter kickoff gave Saskatchewan a short field, leading to Alex Hale’s game-tying field goal right before half after the Roughriders had trailed 10-0.

The REDBLACKS had one final opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but their comeback bid ended when Saskatchewan stopped Bryson Barnes on a third-down quarterback sneak, turning Ottawa over on downs and sealing the victory.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, opened the game with consecutive turnovers on a Trevor Harris interception and a blocked punt, but settled in thereafter, avoiding further mistakes while building and protecting its lead.