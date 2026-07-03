3 stats that defined the Stampeders’ Week 5 win over the Argonauts

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CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders’ offence came alive at McMahon Stadium on Thursday night, as the Stamps ran past the Toronto Argonauts 58-36.

The win marked the Stampeders’ second straight victory in the Stampede Bowl in what was a high-scoring affair. With it being the opening game of FanDuel Canada Day Weekend, it should come as no surprise that there were offensive fireworks.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Stampeders’ win over the Argonauts in Week 5.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Recap of game

» Depth Charts: TOR | CGY

» Argonauts, Stampeders by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

6 – VERNON ADAMS JR. PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

The offensive firepower came from what was one of the best performances from a Calgary pivot ever, as Vernon Adams Jr.’s six passing touchdowns tied a Calgary single-game record with numerous other pivots.

He wasn’t done there, as the gunslinger added a seventh major along the ground to go with 405 passing yards and zero interceptions.

Toronto’s Chad Kelly had four majors of his own, but it was Adams’ record-tying day that won out.

496 – STAMPEDERS NET OFFENCE

It’s going to be hard to lose when you put up just shy of 500 yards of net offence, and that’s what Calgary’s unit did. Five different receivers caught multiple passes, while four of them finished with touchdowns, all while Mills added 66 yards on the ground.

After coming into the week last in passing yards and net offence per game, this was a big result in front of the home crowd for Calgary.

2 – ZY ALEXANDER INTERCEPTIONS

Though Toronto’s offence found success, they weren’t perfect, and rookie defensive back Zy Alexander made them pay. The 24-year-old single-handedly helped Calgary win the turnover battle (2-1) with both of his interceptions, one of which was an impressive one-handed grab.

Through two starts, Alexander now has three picks, as he has done a great job of stepping into an injured Stampeders defensive back room.