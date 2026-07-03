A look back at the last five Most Outstanding Canadians

TORONTO — FanDuel Canada Day Weekend gives us an opportunity to not only celebrate the great country we call home, but the excellent homegrown talent that we get to watch every week in the CFL.

Through four weeks of the season, we’ve seen stellar play from the players who hold a National passport, with the likes of Tyson Philpot, Kian Schaffer-Baker, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Stavros Katsantonis, Brett Lauther and Vincent Blanchard all standing out.

Will any of those names earn the coveted Most Outstanding Canadian award later this year?

That remains to be seen, but until then, here’s a look back at the last five winners of the award.

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2025: NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

In 2025, Nathan Rourke was named Most Outstanding Canadian, as well as the George Reed Most Outstanding Player.

Rourke helped BC make it all the way to the Western Final, where the team lost a close 24-21 battle to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The quarterback passed for a career-high 5,290 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead BC to a second-place finish in the West Division. On the ground, the former Ohio Bobcat rushed for 564 yards to lead all quarterbacks, an average of 9.2 yards per carry, while adding 10 majors.

2024: BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Just like Rourke did the year before, Brady Oliveira was named both Most Outstanding Canadian and the George Reed Most Outstanding Player in 2024.

Oliveira topped the league in rushing yards (1,353) for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player to accomplish that feat since Andrew Harris did so from 2017-2019. He also led the CFL in yards from scrimmage (1,829) for a second straight year.

2023: BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Oliveira also took home the Most Outstanding Canadian honour the year before in 2023.

After besting his previous career-high of 1,001 rushing yards by more than 500 to total 1,534 in 2023, Oliveira became the second National player to reach the 1,500 milestone and 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He also led the league with seven 100-plus rushing yard games and set career-highs in receptions (38) and receiving yards (482).

2022: NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Rourke’s first MOC honour came in his rookie season in 2022. Rourke became the first quarterback to win the award since Gerry Dattilio did so with the Montreal Alouettes in 1980. He joined Dattilio and Russ Jackson as the only three quarterbacks in league history who have been named MOC.

Rourke finished the year completing 78.7 per cent of his 324 passing attempts and threw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns while playing in just 10 games.

2021: BO LOKOMBO | LINEBACKER | BC LIONS

In 2021 it was a defensive player taking home the accolades, with linebacker Bo Lokombo being named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian.

Leading the pack with a third consecutive season with 50-plus tackles (66), the Oregon University product tied career highs in sacks (four) and set a new one in interceptions with three. Lokombo also recorded a pair of fumble recoveries and knockdowns along with a forced fumble and his first career touchdown.