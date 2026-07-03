Adams Jr.’s seven TDs power Stampeders over Argonauts to open FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

CALGARY — Vernon Adams Jr. could not stop scoring touchdowns as he powered the Calgary Stampeders over the Toronto Argonauts 58-36 Thursday night from McMahon Stadium.

The win marked the Stampeders’ second straight win of the Stampede Bowl as quarterback Adams finished tied for the Stampeders’ single-game passing touchdown record with six, while adding a seventh along the ground.

The scoring started early, as after Toronto’s punt on the opening possession, the teams traded majors on the ensuing pair of drives. Adams Jr. connected with Jalen Philpot, before Chad Kelly and Makai Polk answered right back. The Stampeders tacked on a rouge in the frame, holding an 8-7 lead after the first quarter.

It was the Stamps striking first in the second frame as well, with Adams finding former Argonaut Dejon Brissett for the major to extend Calgary’s lead. It looked like the defences were going to hold strong the rest of the way, as the only other points before the three-minute warning were a Toronto field goal.

That wouldn’t be the case, however, as first, Philpot grabbed his second touchdown of the game for Calgary, before Kelly drove down and scrambled into the end zone, all before a 73-yard Tevin Jones touchdown extended the Stamps’ lead to 29-18 at the break.

The second half of the Stampede Bowl started all Stampeders, with Adams connecting with Clark Barnes five minutes into the frame to extend Calgary’s lead even further to 36-18. Kelly and the Argos responded, as just like Philpot did, Polk hauled in his second touchdown to bite into the Stampeders’ lead. A Quincy Vaughn plunge to end the third frame restored Calgary’s lead to 20 points, which would be too much for Toronto to overcome in the fourth quarter.

Adams Jr. and the Stampeders didn’t let up in the final frame, putting up another pair of touchdowns to secure the win.

FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND

» Depth Charts: TOR | CGY

» Game Notes: Argonauts at Stampeders

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SCORING PLAYS

Vernon Adams Jr. six-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Philpot (10:29, Q1) | CGY 7, TOR 0

Jude McAtamney 89-yard kickoff rouge conceded by Janarion Grant (10:13, Q1) CGY 8, TOR 0

Chad Kelly three-yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk (05:41, Q1) | CGY 8, TOR 7

Vernon Adams Jr. 15-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett (14:28, Q2) | CGY 15, TOR 7

Lirim Hajrullahu 52-yard field goal (03:51, Q2) | CGY 15, TOR 10

Vernon Adams Jr. one-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Philpot (01:53 , Q2) | CGY 22, TOR 10

Chad Kelly seven-yard touchdown run (00:32 , Q2) | CGY 22, TOR 18

Vernon Adams Jr. 73-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Jones (00:17, Q2) | CGY 29, TOR 18

Vernon Adams Jr. 45-yard touchdown pass to Clark Barnes (09:19, Q3) | CGY 36, TOR 18

Chad Kelly three-yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk (05:23, Q3) | CGY 36, TOR 24

Quincy Vaughn one-yard touchdown run (00:27, Q3) | CGY 44, TOR 24

Chad Kelly 16-yard touchdown pass to Dave Ungerer III (14:24, Q4) | CGY 44, TOR 30

Vernon Adams Jr. 22-yard touchdown run (10:40, Q4) | CGY 51, TOR 30

Vernon Adams Jr. 11-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett (08:49, Q4) | CGY 58, TOR 30

Nick Arbuckle 17-yard touchdown pass to Damonte Coxie (01:31, Q4) | CGY 58, TOR 36

NEXT UP

The Stampeders will travel to La Belle province to take on Davis Alexander and the Montreal Alouettes before returning home to host the second half of a back-to-back with the Als.

Toronto will head east over the next two weeks once exiting Alberta, travelling to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 6 before hitting the “Hammer” to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.