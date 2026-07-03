Top Canadians by the numbers on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

TORONTO — We’ve built an All-Canadian lineup. We’ve highlighted some of the CFL’s top National players. We’ve even identified Canadians who could make the difference on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

But what if we let the numbers decide?

As the CFL season reaches its first month, Canadian players have excelled across the league. From leading the CFL in receiving to anchoring defences and forcing turnovers, Nationals continue to make their mark across every phase of the game.

Here’s a look at the top Canadian in six major statistical categories through four weeks of the 2026 season.

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NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS | 1,083 PASSING YARDS (5TH OVERALL)

Nathan Rourke once again finds himself among the CFL’s passing leaders, ranking fifth overall with 1,083 yards after three games.

While the Lions are still searching for their first victory, Rourke has continued to show why he’s one of the league’s premier quarterbacks. His ability to extend plays, attack downfield and create outside the pocket has kept BC’s offence competitive, and he’ll look to help the Lions get into the win column against the undefeated Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 222 RUSHING YARDS (4TH)

No Canadian has been more productive on the ground than Brady Oliveira.

The 2024 George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian ranks fourth in the CFL with 222 rushing yards. Oliveira remains the engine of the Blue Bombers’ offence, combining physical running with the versatility to contribute in the passing game whenever his number is called.

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 587 RECEIVING YARDS (1ST)

Tyson Philpot isn’t just the top Canadian receiver, he’s the CFL’s receiving leader.

His 587 receiving yards are more than 200 ahead of the league’s next closest receiver, highlighting the outstanding start he’s put together through four weeks. Philpot has developed outstanding chemistry with Davis Alexander and continues to make explosive plays while moving the chains for one of the league’s most dangerous offences.

GEOFFREY CANTIN-ARKU | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 23 DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4TH)

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has been a tackling machine for the Alouettes.

His 23 defensive tackles rank fourth in the CFL, reflecting the consistency he’s brought to the middle of Montreal’s defence. Whether defending the run or limiting gains after completions, Cantin-Arku has become one of the league’s most reliable linebackers during the first month of the season.

MATHIEU BETTS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | BC LIONS | 2 SACKS (T-3RD)

Betts gets to Harris for the sack 💥 🗓️: Lions vs Roughriders

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/7sIsrN1s4r — CFL (@CFL) June 13, 2026

Mathieu Betts hasn’t needed long to remind everyone of the impact he can make rushing the passer.

As the reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Betts is tied for third in the league with two sacks. While his pressure often forces quarterbacks into quick decisions before it shows up on the stat sheet, Betts has once again established himself as one of the CFL’s premier defensive playmakers.

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | DEFENSIVE BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS & SCOTT HUTTER | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 2 INTERCEPTIONS (T-2ND)

SCOTT HUTTER TAKES IT AWAY 🤯 The REDBLACKS secure their third interception of the game! 🗓️: Argonauts vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN and CFL+ pic.twitter.com/0lmzOiRxY1 — CFL (@CFL) June 20, 2026

The CFL’s Canadian talent extends to the secondary, where Stavros Katsantonis and Scott Hutter share the lead among Nationals with two interceptions each.

Both defensive backs are tied for second overall in the league, using outstanding instincts and ball skills to create takeaways for their respective defences. Through four weeks, they’ve proven to be difference-makers on the back end while helping their teams win the turnover battle.