Vernon Adams Jr. makes history in FanDuel Canada Day Weekend win

CALGARY — Vernon Adams Jr. had himself quite the outing to kick off FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

The Calgary Stampeders pivot completed 20 of 25 passes (80 per cent completion) for 405 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions while also adding another major on the ground in his team’s 58-36 Stampede Bowl win over the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday night. That outing earned him a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

With his performance, Adams Jr. wrote himself into the CFL history books.

Adams Jr. became just the fifth player in CFL history to have 400+ passing yards, six+ passing touchdowns and no interceptions in an outing. He also tied the Stampeders’ single-game passing touchdown record with his sixth touchdown pass, a strike to Dejon Brissett in the fourth quarter.

The Stamps quarterback was also named the Stampede Bowl MVP.

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Jalen Philpot and Brissett both hauled in two of Adams Jr.’s touchdown passes, while Clarke Barnes and Tevin Jones each had one apiece.

Adams Jr.’s touchdown on the ground was his only rush attempt of the contest, a 22-yard scamper into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The win now puts Calgary on a two-game winning streak as they head to Montreal in Week 6 to take on Davis Alexander and the Alouettes on Saturday, July 11.