What would an All-Canadian CFL starting lineup look like?

Happy FanDuel Canada Day Weekend!

And in the spirit of Canada Day, I was tasked with putting together a full All-Canadian team to help celebrate. It was a really fun exercise and some of the difficult decisions we had to make helped highlight just how strong this league’s Canadian depth is in 2026.

In putting this group together, I tried to keep the format the same as our end-of-season All-CFL teams. We had to make a couple adjustments, specifically at offensive line and the defensive backfield, but generally kept things fairly consistent.

Let’s get into it!

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OFFENCE

Quarterback and running back were decisive choices. Nathan Rourke was the league’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian in 2025. The guy who took home that vaunted CFL double the year before was Brady Oliveira. They’re two of the best players at their position and some of the more obvious decisions.

Where things really got interesting was at receiver. The five chosen include the league’s leading receiver in Tyson Philpot, a five-time member of the West Division All-CFL team in Nic Demski, and 2024’s top receiver in Justin McInnis. But what was most telling was the group of receivers that ended up just on the outside.

For instance, Saskatchewan’s Kian Schaffer-Baker is tied for second overall with 384 receiving yards entering the weekend, while Kevin Mital of the Argos sits fourth at 349. Also getting significant consideration were the likes of Calgary’s Jalen Philpot, Toronto’s David Ungerer III, and Edmonton’s Kaion Julien-Grant.

Finally, our group of offensive linemen is full of accolades. That includes five-time All-CFL team member Brandon Revenberg and his teammate Liam Dobson, the 2021 third overall pick. And the Riders are loving what local product Logan Ferland has developed into after earning All-CFL honours the last two seasons.

DEFENCE

A few of these were relatively simple, with Mathieu Betts leading the way. After winning the award last season, Betts is a two-time Most Outstanding Defensive Player adding to his 2023 honours. The other defensive end choice is Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, who just happens to be the East Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian the last two years.

Some of the other decisive choices included 2024 first overall pick Joel Dublanko after racking up 80 defensive tackles last season, and Stavros Katsantonis who has developed into one of the CFL’s top safeties over the last couple years. The same is true of Redha Kramdi after spending all last season at SAM; he’s been deployed at safety early on in 2026.

At defensive back, Tyrell Ford and Tevaughn Campbell are amongst the league’s very best field cornerbacks and were no-brainer decisions. And despite currently finding himself on the six-game injured list, Adrian Greene racked up six interceptions and two defensive touchdowns last season, also at field corner.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Player Team Kicker Sean Whyte BC Lions Punter Jake Julien Edmonton Elks

Sean Whyte is already a perfect seven-for-seven kicking field goals entering this weekend, which is right on par with what we’ve come to expect from the 17-year veteran. Oh, and his 2025 was the second-most accurate kicking campaign in CFL history when he nailed 95.1 per cent of his field goal tries.

And at punter, Jake Julien has emerged in recent years as one of the league’s most consistent. After being named to the All-CFL team in 2024, Julien returned to the Elks in August of last season after time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even playing in only eight games last season,Julien led the league in punting average and finished second in net punting average.