Wynton McManis listed as available for matchup vs. Winnipeg

HAMILTON — It appears that Wynton McManis may be making his Hamilton Tiger-Cats debut on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

Hamilton’s splash off-season acquisition has not played yet in 2026, missing all three of the Ticats games so far this season dealing with a knee injury.

While the team’s official depth chart hasn’t been released yet, the middle linebacker is likely to start against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at Hamilton Stadium after he was listed as available on the team’s injury report.

FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND

» 4 storylines to watch on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

» Prediction Time: Who wins on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend?

» 5 Most Canadian things to watch on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

McManis was a pending free agent earlier this year, and following his release by the Toronto Argonauts before hitting the free agent market, he was signed by the Ticats.

The six-foot, 220-pound native of Memphis, Tennessee has appeared in 100 regular season games, registering 390 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 16 sacks, nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and four forced fumbles.

In 2025, McManis played in 13 regular season games, amassing 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, five pass knockdowns, and two interceptions. ​

A two-time All-CFL selection (2022, 2023) and two-time East Division All-CFL (2022, 2023), McManis is a three-time Grey Cup champion, winning with Calgary in 2018 and Toronto in 2022 and 2024.