3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s FanDuel Canada Day Weekend win over Hamilton

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HAMILTON — Taylor Elgersma led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a come-from-behind victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

Elgersma’s first CFL touchdown, Brady Oliveira’s “bully ball” on the game-winning drive and the Winnipeg defence shutting the door in the second half powered the Bombers to a 14-13 victory over the Ticats on Sunday night.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Taylor Elgersma leads Bombers’ comeback win over Ticats

» Zach Collaros, Bo Levi Mitchell leave game at Hamilton Stadium

» Hamilton, Winnipeg by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

1 – BLUE BOMBERS TOUCHDOWN

Winnipeg needed just one touchdown to secure the victory on Sunday night. Rookie Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma was thrust into action in place of Zach Collaros, who left the game with an upper body injury, and he did what he needed to do to help his team win their first game since Week 1.

The comeback started when Elgersma scored his first CFL touchdown, a shovel pass to Ontara Wilson for a 31-yard, catch-and-run into the end zone.

7 – BRADY OLIVEIRA RUSHES ON FINAL DRIVE

The Blue Bombers offence runs through Brady Oliveira and that was no more apparent than on the game-winning drive.

With Winnipeg trailing by two points, all the Blue and Gold had to do was drain the clock and move into field goal range for Sergio Castillo to kick the game-winning score. Sounds like a job for the Bombers’ bruising running back, doesn’t it?

Offensive coordinator Tommy Condell called on Oliveira seven straight times to move the chains, setting up Castillo’s 23-yard game-winner with just 22 seconds left on the clock.

0 – HAMILTON POINTS IN THE SECOND HALF

Winnipeg’s defence shut the door in the second half, giving their offence a chance to seal the tightly contested game.

With both Tre Ford and Jake Dolegala seeing action after Bo Levi Mitchell left the game with a lower body injury, the Tiger-Cats didn’t score a single point in the second half.