Zach Collaros will not return to game; Bo Levi Mitchell leaves in ambulance

HAMILTON — Zach Collaros will not return to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers FanDuel Canada Day Weekend’s contest against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Blue Bombers announced during halftime on social media that the Bombers’ pivot will not return to the contest as he deals with an upper body injury. Collaros’ last play was during the second quarter where he was sacked by Reggie Stubblefield.

To start the second half, Mitchell was sacked by Jake Ceresna and suffered a lower body injury that required him to be taken off on a stretcher and in an ambulance.

Taylor Elgersma took over for Collaros after he was sidelined in the second frame. The rookie Canadian quarterback completed both of his pass attempts for 13 yards. Collaros finished his day completing five of seven passes for 41 yards and an interception.

Mitchell finished his outing completing 18 of 29 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown.

FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND

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