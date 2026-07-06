5 PFF stats that stand out from FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

TORONTO — FanDuel Canada Day Weekend had no shortage of standout individual performances.

There is no need for advanced stats to understand that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. had a historical performance. That said, while the box score tells part of the story, Pro Football Focus (PFF) provides another layer of context by highlighting the underlying performances that made the biggest impact.

Here are five PFF stats that stood out from FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND

» Taylor Elgersma leads Bombers’ comeback win over Ticats

» James Butler delivers in BC victory over Elks on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

» Mathew Sexton’s return TD lifts Roughriders past REDBLACKS

» Adams Jr.’s seven TDs power Stamps over Argos to open FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS | 7 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

James Butler delivered his best performance of the season in BC’s 36-24 victory over Edmonton, and according to PFF, he forced seven missed tackles while also recording six rushing first downs.

The veteran running back consistently turned solid gains into explosive ones, finishing with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries. Butler averaged nine yards per attempt and helped the Lions control the game on the ground, taking pressure off Nathan Rourke while keeping Edmonton’s defence on the field. It was the type of performance BC envisioned when leaning on its veteran backfield.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 5 CONTESTED CATCHES

Hamilton came up just short in a 14-13 loss to Winnipeg, but Kenny Lawler continued to show why he’s one of the CFL’s most reliable receivers in traffic.

According to PFF, Lawler hauled in five contested catches, repeatedly winning at the catch point despite tight coverage. He finished with five receptions for 65 yards and Hamilton’s lone touchdown, providing Bo Levi Mitchell (and Tre Ford) with a dependable target whenever the Tiger-Cats needed a big play. Even in a defensive battle, Lawler found ways to make difficult catches look routine.

ZY ALEXANDER | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 0 RECEPTIONS ALLOWED

ZY ALEXANDER WITH THE ONE HANDED PICK 🤯 🗓️: Stampede Bowl: Argonauts vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+@fanduelcanada Canada Day Weekend | #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/HrrFAvwZ5N — CFL (@CFL) July 3, 2026

Calgary’s defence made life difficult for the Toronto Argonauts all night in a 58-36 win over the Boatmen, and Zy Alexander was at the centre of it.

According to PFF, Alexander did not allow a single reception in coverage while recording two interceptions and earning the highest coverage grade of Canada Day Weekend. He also added two defensive tackles, helping limit one of the league’s most dangerous passing attacks and routinely putting Calgary’s offence back on the field.

CLARENCE HICKS | DEFENSIVE END | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 9 TOTAL PRESSURES

Not every dominant pass-rushing performance shows up in the sack column, and Clarence Hicks proved exactly that against Toronto.

According to PFF, Hicks generated nine total pressures, including six quarterback hits and three hurries, despite not recording a sack. His relentless pressure disrupted Chad Kelly throughout the night, forcing hurried decisions and preventing the Argonauts from settling into a rhythm. Calgary’s defensive front consistently won at the line of scrimmage, and Hicks was a major reason why.

MAJOR WILLIAMS | DEFENSIVE BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 3 OF 10 PASSES COMPLETED ALLOWED

The Blue Bombers needed their defence to step up in Sunday’s comeback win, and Major Williams answered the call.

According to PFF, quarterbacks completed just three of the 10 passes thrown into Williams’ coverage. He also recorded an interception and three defensive tackles, helping Winnipeg rally from a halftime deficit to earn a 14-13 victory over Hamilton. Limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 30 per cent completion rate when targeting his coverage is the kind of efficiency that can swing a close game.