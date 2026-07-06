Als sign three, including quarterback Terry Wilson

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday the signing of quarterback Terry Wilson, defensive lineman T.J. Guy and wide receiver Shaleak Knotts.

Wilson (six-foot-three, 207 pounds) spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2024, 2025) and dressed for 36 regular season games, completing 12-of-22 passes for 83 yards.

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He split his collegiate career between the University of Oregon, University of Kentucky, University of New Mexico, and Garden City Community College. He started 31 combined games between the Wildcats and Lobos, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 4,501 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 307 times for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Oklahoma City native attended rookie minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. He spent the 2022 season with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

Guy (six-foot-four, 250 pounds) spent five seasons at the University of Michigan (2021-25) and earned 66 tackles (36 solos, 30 assisted), 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, while adding one knockdown in 48 games for the Wolverines.

The 23-year-old from Brockton, Massachusetts helped his team claim the CFP National Championship in 2023 as he collected 10 tackles (5 solos, 5 assisted), 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in 11 games.

Knotts (six-foot-three, 194 pounds) played four seasons at the University of Maryland from 2022 to 2025. The American enjoyed his most productive campaign in his final season, recording 44 receptions for 717 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Following the conclusion of his 2025 collegiate career, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Alouettes also announced the release of American linebacker Bubba Bolden (Miami).