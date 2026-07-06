CFL Injury Reports: Week 6

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Game Zone
- Shop
Follow CFL
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 6’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Thursday, July 9 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|King Ambers
|DB
|Ankle
|–
|Limited
|Emeric Boutin
|FB
|Adductor
|–
|Limited
|Michael Brodrique
|LB
|Leg
|–
|DNP
|Aaron Casey
|LB
|Head
|–
|Limited
|Scott Hutter
|DB
|Ribs
|–
|DNP
|Nick Mardner
|WR
|Achilles
|–
|Limited
|Daniel Okpoko
|DL
|Foot
|–
|Limited
|Jamie Pettway
|LB
|Knee
|–
|DNP
|Kalil Pimpleton
|WR
|Ankle
|–
|Limited
|Luiji Vilain
|DL
|Calf
|–
|Limited
|Keelan White
|WR
|Ankle
|–
|Limited
|Bennett Williams
|DB
|Achilles
|–
|DNP
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUES
|Game Status
|Brett Boyko
|OL
|Hand
|–
|Limited
|Royce Metchie
|DB
|Achilles
|–
|Limited
|Justin Pace
|LB
|Foot
|–
|DNP
|Joe Robustelli
|WR
|Hamstring
|–
|Limited
Friday, July 10 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Andrew Chatfield
|DL
|Adductor
|Limited
|Ryan Hunter
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Cameron Judge
|LB
|Head
|DNP
|Adarius Pickett
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Makai Polk
|WR
|Personal
|DNP
|Nolan Ulm
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday, July 6, 2026.
Saturday, July 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Sunday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status