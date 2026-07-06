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Injury Reports July 6, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 6

CFL.ca/Chris Tanouye

TORONTO — Week 6’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Thursday, July 9 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status
King Ambers DB Ankle Limited
Emeric Boutin FB Adductor Limited
Michael Brodrique LB Leg DNP
Aaron Casey LB Head Limited
Scott Hutter DB Ribs DNP
Nick Mardner WR Achilles Limited
Daniel Okpoko DL Foot Limited
Jamie Pettway LB Knee DNP
Kalil Pimpleton WR Ankle Limited
Luiji Vilain DL Calf Limited
Keelan White WR Ankle Limited
Bennett Williams DB Achilles DNP

 

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status
Brett Boyko OL Hand Limited
Royce Metchie DB Achilles Limited
Justin Pace LB Foot DNP
Joe Robustelli WR Hamstring Limited

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 10 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Andrew Chatfield DL Adductor Limited
Ryan Hunter OL Knee DNP
Cameron Judge LB Head DNP
Adarius Pickett DB Shoulder Limited
Makai Polk WR Personal DNP
Nolan Ulm WR Shoulder Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday, July 6, 2026.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, July 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUE WED THURS Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUE WED THURS Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Sunday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status

 