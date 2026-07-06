CFL Injury Reports: Week 6

TORONTO — Week 6’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Thursday, July 9 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status King Ambers DB Ankle – Limited Emeric Boutin FB Adductor – Limited Michael Brodrique LB Leg – DNP Aaron Casey LB Head – Limited Scott Hutter DB Ribs – DNP Nick Mardner WR Achilles – Limited Daniel Okpoko DL Foot – Limited Jamie Pettway LB Knee – DNP Kalil Pimpleton WR Ankle – Limited Luiji Vilain DL Calf – Limited Keelan White WR Ankle – Limited Bennett Williams DB Achilles – DNP

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury SUN MON TUES Game Status Brett Boyko OL Hand – Limited Royce Metchie DB Achilles – Limited Justin Pace LB Foot – DNP Joe Robustelli WR Hamstring – Limited

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 10 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status Andrew Chatfield DL Adductor Limited Ryan Hunter OL Knee DNP Cameron Judge LB Head DNP Adarius Pickett DB Shoulder Limited Makai Polk WR Personal DNP Nolan Ulm WR Shoulder Full

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday, July 6, 2026.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, July 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUE WED THURS Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUE WED THURS Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Sunday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status