Overreaction Monday: 6 hot takes from FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes that might be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

Then, I’ll render a verdict as to whether I think it’s an “overreaction”, a “fair” assessment, or if it’s “too soon to tell.”

This week, a new front-runner in the MOP battle?

And the BC Lions defence solves all its problems.

FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND

» Taylor Elgersma leads Bombers’ comeback win over Ticats

» Adams Jr.’s seven TDs power Stamps over Argos

» Vernon Adams Jr. makes history on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

» James Butler delivers for first Lions first victory of 2026

» Mathew Sexton’s return TD lifts Roughriders past REDBLACKS

IT’S A LOT TO OVERCOME

First things first.

As well as Bo Levi Mitchell has played over the course of his career, I don’t think he’s ever been as good as he has been to start this season.

And so, in the wake of him being carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance on Sunday night, I say something to the football gods that I have said previously under similar circumstances: Bite me.

We don’t have official word on Mitchell’s injury as I write this, but it is not hard to imagine that he will be out long-term, quite a blow to the Ticats.

“It’s too much to have to overcome.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell. Much to soon.

A number of things need to be kept in mind as the Ticats try to move forward after Mitchell’s injury.

One, Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich is a fabulous sculptor of quarterbacks, we all know that. And he has a couple of experienced pivots to work with in Tre Ford and Jake Dolegala.

Two, the Ticats have a very deep and talented roster beyond their franchise quarterback. On both sides of the ball.

Let’s wait and see.

HE’S ENTERED THE MOP CONVO

Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. lit up the Toronto defence on Thursday night, throwing for 405 yards and six touchdowns, running in another himself.

In his last two games, Adams has thrown nine touchdown passes and in this last game, he bumped up his already excellent efficiency rating (113.3 heading into the game) with a 158.3 against Toronto. That’s on the heels of a 133.1 rating the previous week against the BC Lions.

“Vernon Adams Jr. is now the front-runner for MOP.”

THE VERDICT: Fair. At least in the West.

Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot is currently tracking towards an historic receiving campaign so I’d have to nod in his direction in the East but you can make a case for the smooth-operating Adams in the West, right along side BC quarterback Nathan Rourke, Saskatchewan pivot Trevor Harris, and Edmonton running back Justin Rankin.

And even above them if you’d like, I wouldn’t balk at that.

IT’S ALL BEEN STRAIGHTENED OUT

Almost every defence in the CFL has been a target of concern as the offences go all action hero so far in 2026.

The BC Lions’ defence, particularly, had faced a whole whack of less than complimentary scrutiny.

But, in Kelowna on Saturday, the Lions’ defence showed up and showed out against Edmonton, picking three passes and forcing a fumble, with three of those turnovers coming in the second half.

“The Lions have gotten their D struggles sorted out.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

That BC defence improved leaps and bounds in a win over Edmonton on Saturday and that has got to have them breathing a sigh of relief.

But the unit came into Week 4 ranked last in the CFL so, just like one bad outing doesn’t necessarily define a team’s personality, one good one doesn’t necessarily mean that troubles are now misty, water-colour memories of the way they were.

However. Last year, the Lions’ defence faced the same kind of struggles and when they turned the corner on those troubles down the stretch, they never looked back.

I GUESS HE’S HUMAN AFTER ALL

Part of that impressive BC defensive performance came in holding Edmonton running back Justin Rankin to 19 yards on seven carries, forcing a fumble on one of the seven.

“Oh, so you CAN hold Justin Rankin in check, eh?”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

He caught 10 passes for 100 yards.

NO DOUBT, WE’RE IN QUICKSAND

For a second straight week, the Ottawa REDBLACKS looked like they might topple a league power.

Instead, they lost a close one, 27-22 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, giving up the ball at the Riders’ 16-yard line, failing on a third-and-one attempt with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

It was the last of a few mistakes the REDBLACKS would have liked to have back.

“The REDBLACKS have to get out of their own way.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

That’s a paraphrased version of Ottawa head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s verdict, by the way, so I think we ought to go with that.

“We’re self-inflicted,” Dinwiddie said after a loss that dropped his team to oh-and-four, leading him to also say the words in the headline over this section.

“It’s just beyond me, some of the stuff we’ve done,” an exasperated Dinwiddie added.

“We’ve been in every game but, you know, we’re our worst enemy right now.”

Next up, a trip to Edmonton in Week 6.

“A win would do a lot for that locker room, said Dinwiddie. “We just gotta find ways to not beat ourselves.”

SCORE 36 AND LOSE?

On the other side of the ball in that Calgary win was an Argonaut defence that had a hard time finding answers, allowing eight touchdowns on 13 Calgary drives.

“Their defence is their Achilles heel.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

Within the game itself, for sure, you can’t win with the kind of defensive performance the Argos turned in.

But the Argo D came into that game ranked number two in the CFL, so let’s wait and see what the response is in Week 6 before launching any flares.