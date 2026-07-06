REDBLACKS sign National defensive back Eric Cumberbatch

OTTAWA- The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday they have signed National defensive back Eric Cumberbatch.



The Alexandria, ON native was selected by the REDBLACKS with the 42nd pick in the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft out of the University of Ottawa.

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Cumberbatch appeared in 11 games with the REDBLACKS in 2025, registering one defensive tackle and one special teams tackle.