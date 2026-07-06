Ticats issue statement providing update on quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released the following statement from president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer providing an update on quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on Monday.

“Bo Levi Mitchell underwent successful ankle surgery this morning and is in good spirits. We expect him to make a full recovery. His focus now turns to the rehabilitation process, which he will approach with the same drive he has shown throughout his career.

The support for Bo has been tremendous all around, especially from our incredible fanbase. We look forward to seeing Bo back on the field in Black and Gold.”

Mitchell left Sunday’s game against Winnipeg in the third quarter after suffering a lower body injury that required him to be taken off on a stretcher and in an ambulance. He finished his outing completing 18 of 29 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown.

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