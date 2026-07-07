10 years later, Ryan Smith’s no-look touchdown is still unbelievable

TORONTO — Some plays never get old.

It’s been 10 years since Ryan Smith produced one of the most unforgettable touchdowns in CFL history, hauling in a pass from Drew Willy without ever appearing to see the football.

The play came during the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Week 3 matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 7, 2016, and quickly made the rounds across the sports world. Fans and media outlets struggled to explain exactly how Smith secured the touchdown, which remains one of the CFL’s most iconic highlights.

10 years later, it still doesn’t look real.

Watch the unforgettable play again in the video below.

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