Adams Jr. headlines FanDuel Canada Day Weekend Players of the Week

TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr., KeeSean Johnson and James Butler have been named FanDuel Canada Day Weekend Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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1. VERNON ADAMS JR. | QUARTERBACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

TOR 36 – CGY 58

20-of-25 (80 per cent) with no interceptions

405 passing yards; first 400-yard+ game of the season and seventh of career

Career-high six passing touchdowns to tie Calgary’s team record

Six 30-yard+ completions, including a 73-yard effort to Tevin Jones for a touchdown in the second quarter

One 22-yard rush for a touchdown

Perfect efficiency rating of 158.3

2. KEESEAN JOHNSON | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

SSK 27 – OTT 22

Nine receptions on 10 targets (90 per cent)

Career-high 137 receiving yards; third 100-yard+ performance of the season

One touchdown; third consecutive game with a major

Five second down conversions

33 yards after catch

3. JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS

EDM 24 – BC 36 15 rushes for 135 yards (average of 9.0), including a 54-yard effort in the first quarter Two rushing touchdowns; second game with multiple majors this season Four rushes of 10+ yards, including two for 20+ yards Three receptions on four targets for 27 yards Season-high 162 yards from scrimmage



2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW