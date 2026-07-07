AMSOIL Power Rankings: New No. 1 and a big climb for Calgary

TORONTO — FanDuel Canada Day Weekend brought another shake-up to the AMSOIL Power Rankings, with the Calgary Stampeders making the biggest move after an explosive offensive performance.

The Montreal Alouettes reclaim the top spot following Edmonton’s first loss of the season, while injuries to veteran quarterbacks also play a role this week, with both the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers sliding after Bo Levi Mitchell and Zach Collaros exited with injuries.

Here are the latest AMSOIL Power Rankings following FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND

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1. Montreal Alouettes

Last week: 2

Last game: 37-35 win over Ottawa

Next game: vs. Calgary, July 11

Worth noting: The Alouettes return to the top spot despite being on a bye. Edmonton’s first loss of the season means Montreal’s only defeat remains an overtime thriller against the Elks, and right now the Als look like the league’s most complete team. They’re balanced on both sides of the ball and continue to get elite production from quarterback Davis Alexander and a deep group of playmakers. A great measuring-stick game awaits in Week 6 when Montreal hosts the surging Calgary Stampeders.

2. Edmonton Elks

Last week: 1

Last game: 36-24 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Ottawa, July 9

Worth noting: The Elks suffered their first loss of the season in a 36-24 defeat to BC, but there were still plenty of positives to take away. Austin Mack hauled in eight receptions for 141 yards, while Justin Rankin once again proved he can impact games in multiple ways by reaching 100 receiving yards. One loss doesn’t erase what Edmonton accomplished over its first three games, and the Elks now return home looking to bounce back against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Last week: 3

Last game: 27-22 win over Ottawa

Next game: vs. Hamilton, July 12

Worth noting: The Roughriders continue to find different ways to win. This time it was a hard-fought 27-22 victory over Ottawa, with KeeSean Johnson providing the big plays in the passing game. Saskatchewan’s receiving corps continues to be one of the deepest in the CFL, with a different player capable of stretching the field seemingly every week. That offensive firepower, combined with a veteran quarterback in Trevor Harris, makes the Riders a dangerous team as they prepare to host Hamilton.

4. Calgary Stampeders

Last week: 7

Last game: 58-36 win over Toronto

Next game: at Montreal, July 11

Worth noting: What a statement by the Stampeders.

Calgary erupted for 58 points in a dominant offensive performance against Toronto, while Vernon Adams Jr. authored one of the greatest quarterback performances in CFL history with seven touchdown passes. The offence is firing on all cylinders, the defence generated consistent pressure and created takeaways, and the Stampeders have now won two straight after their slow start. They’ll get their toughest test yet in Week 6 when they visit the No. 1-ranked Alouettes.

5. Toronto Argonauts

Last week: 5

Last game: 58-36 loss to Calgary

Next game: at Winnipeg, July 10

Worth noting: The Argonauts remain fifth despite the loss because the offence continues to show it can score with anyone. Toronto still put up 36 points against Calgary, with Chad Kelly‘s aggressive style creating explosive plays throughout the game. Between Damonte Coxie, Makai Polk and David Ungerer III, the Argonauts have one of the league’s better receiving groups and should remain dangerous offensively all season. Tightening things up defensively will be the priority before a trip to Winnipeg.

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Last week: 4

Last game: 14-13 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: at Saskatchewan, July 12

Worth noting: Hamilton drops a couple of spots following a narrow loss to Winnipeg, but the bigger concern is the health of Bo Levi Mitchell. The veteran quarterback left the game with an injury, and has since undergone ankle surgery, according to the Tiger-Cats. Without a timeline for his return and the uncertainty over the quarterback spot in Hamilton, the Tabbies move down in this week’s rankings.

There are still plenty of reasons for optimism. Hamilton owns the CFL’s stingiest scoring defence, and if either Tre Ford or Jake Dolegala can keep the offence moving, this team has every opportunity to climb back up the rankings. A challenging road trip to Saskatchewan awaits in Week 6.

7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Last week: 6

Last game: 14-13 win over Hamilton

Next game: vs. Toronto, July 10

Worth noting: The Blue Bombers found a way to grind out a 14-13 comeback victory over Hamilton, but they also lost Zach Collaros to injury.

Taylor Elgersma stepped in admirably, completing 11 of 15 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown while helping engineer the second-half comeback. Winnipeg deserves credit for showing resilience, but with uncertainty surrounding its starting quarterback heading into Week 6, the Bombers slip one spot. They’ll welcome Chad Kelly and the Argonauts in what suddenly becomes one of the week’s most intriguing matchups.

8. BC Lions

Last week: 8

Last game: 36-24 win over Edmonton

Next game: at Edmonton, July 17

Worth noting: The Lions finally got into the win column, defeating Edmonton 36-24 in perhaps their most complete performance of the season.

The defence took an encouraging step forward, the running game came alive behind James Butler, and BC showed it can win without asking Nathan Rourke to do everything himself. Finding that offensive balance could prove to be an important development as the season progresses. The victory also came at an ideal time, with the Lions heading into their bye week before travelling to Edmonton for a rematch with the Elks in Week 7.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Last week: 9

Last game: 27-22 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: at Edmonton, July 9

Worth noting: The record still doesn’t reflect it, but Ottawa continues to battle every week.

The REDBLACKS pushed Saskatchewan to the limit before falling 27-22, and Jake Maier once again played efficient football while giving the offence opportunities to stay in the game. There are signs this group is moving in the right direction, but turning competitive performances into victories remains the next step. That task won’t get any easier with a trip to Edmonton awaiting in Week 6.