Argos sign defensive back Bubba Bolden, linebacker Jalen Rayam

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive back Bubba Bolden and Canadian linebacker Jalen Rayam.

Bolden (six-foot-three, 206 pounds) played three games for Montreal in 2026, tallying one interception and two defensive tackles. The Las Vegas native played two games for the Alouettes in 2025 after stints in the NFL with Seattle, Cleveland, and Minnesota between 2022 and 2025. The defensive back split his college days between the University of Miami and the University of Southern California.

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Rayam (six-foot, 225 pounds) spent training camp with the Argos this May after being selected by the Double Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 CFL Draft. The Calgary native attended the University of Texas at El Paso in 2024 but suffered a season-ending injury on the third play of his first game for the Miners. Rayam played at Middle Tennessee State from 2022 to 2023, seeing action in 14 games and tallying 38 tackles, three for loss, and half a sack. Rayam began his collegiate experience at the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2018 to 2021, playing in 20 games and recording 18 tackles and one sack.

The team also announced the release of Canadian offensive lineman Gavin Coakes.