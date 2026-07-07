Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 6 picks

TORONTO — We have a new leader in the CFL.ca writer picks.

After FanDuel Canada Day Weekend, Kristina Costabile has taken a one-game lead over Jamie Nye in the writer standings.

Will she stay in the lead in Week 6? Or will someone else overtake the top spot?

Here’s who the pick makers think will win this weekend when the week kicks off on Thursday night.

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OTTAWA AT EDMONTON

Thursday, July 9

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Edmonton Elks lost their first game of the season in Week 5, thanks to a standout defensive performance by the BC Lions. Justin Rankin and the run game were contained, but the Elks running back still made an impact, hauling in 100 yards through the air. The Ottawa REDBLACKS have yet to win a game in 2026, and one of their biggest tasks will be to keep the ball out of Rankin’s hands. Can Ryan Dinwiddie’s group get their first W of the season at Commonwealth Stadium? The pick makers don’t think so and are all picking Mark Kilam’s Elks to get back to their winning ways.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Edmonton

TORONTO AT WINNIPEG

Friday, July 10

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Toronto’s defence may have given up 58 points to the Calgary Stampeders last week, but their offence did score 36 points. Tightening up defensively will be priority No. 1 for the 2-2 Argonauts to complement Chad Kelly and the offence, as they head to Winnipeg to take on the Bombers. It remains to be seen who will be at the controls of the Bombers’ offence, after Zach Collaros left last week’s game with an upper body injury and rookie Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma had to take over. The pick makers don’t think it will matter who starts at pivot, with everyone siding with the Double Blue.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Toronto

CALGARY AT MONTREAL

Saturday, July 11

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Vernon Adams Jr. was sensational last week against Toronto, completing 20 of 25 passes and throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also reminded everyone that he’s dangerous with his legs, running in a major score as well. Montreal is coming back from a Week 5 bye and will hope their well-rested defence will be able to shut down the Stamps offence. The writers aren’t as sure about this matchup as they were in the first two games of Week 6, but are slightly leaning towards Calgary winning their third straight.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Calgary

HAMILTON AT SASKATCHEWAN

Sunday, July 12

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Bo Levi Mitchell left last week’s game with a lower body injury and there’s no timetable on his return at the time of this writing. The team did provide an update on his status on Monday, announcing that he underwent ankle surgery. That means the offence will be in the hands of either Tre Ford or Jake Dolegala, both of whom took snaps in place of Mitchell in Sunday night’s loss to Winnipeg. The Riders are coming off a Week 5 win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS and will look to improve on their 1-1 home record at Mosaic Stadium. Can Trevor Harris and co. win their second straight game? Or will Hamilton get a victory on the road? All of the experts are choosing the home team.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan