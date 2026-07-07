Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 6

Week 6 of CFL Fantasy comes with some quarterback uncertainty. Bo Levi Mitchell has undergone ankle surgery, while Zach Collaros’ status remains unclear after he left Sunday’s game with an injury.

The status of both elite pivots will be felt in our weekly Start vs. Sit that’s shared by our CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet and CFL Weekly Fantasy.

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START

TEVIN JONES | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Tevin Jones is torching opposing secondaries in the manner he did in 2024 when he averaged 18.1 yards per catch for the Elks. He’s averaging 20.1 yards per reception this season and has scored majors in three straight games. Jones is tied for second in the CFL with four receptions of at least 30 yards while establishing himself as Calgary’s REC2 behind Jalen Philpot.

Vernon Adams Jr. is coming off the game of his career, but don’t expect steep regression against an Alouettes defence that’s allowed 13 offensive touchdowns and 329.8 passing yards per game. A blistering hot Adams will have another solid week while giving Jones a chance to have a fourth straight contest with a visit to the end zone.

SIT

HAMILTON RECEIVERS

With Mitchell sidelined indefinitely, the Tiger-Cats lose the driving force behind one of the league’s premier passing attacks. Mitchell recorded 228 passing yards and a major in the first half on Sunday but the Tabbies managed just 12 passing yards the rest of the way between Tre Ford and Jake Dolegala.

Saskatchewan kept Ottawa’s passing game in check, holding the REDBLACKS to just 259 yards in Week 5. The Roughriders also denied Jake Maier the opportunity to hurt them downfield extensively, allowing just two completions of better than 20 yards. No Mitchell means uncertainty for Hamilton’s passing game, so look to your bench or catch the waiver wire report on Thursday to find options.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

START

DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Damonte Coxie is hitting his stride, scoring a season-best 28.8 Fantasy Points in Week 5. That’s three straight games of double-digit fantasy production for Coxie, who has scored touchdowns in two of those games.

The Argonauts will look to force the tempo with the Blue Bombers likely without Collaros. Coxie averages 17.3 yards per catch, and his downfield presence will push Winnipeg’s league-best pass defence. If Coxie comes close to the 13 targets he received in Week 5, expect similar numbers from Toronto’s featured wideout.

SIT

AYDEN EBERHARDT | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The REDBLACKS signed Ayden Eberhardt to help stretch opposing defences, but outside of a 26.9 FP effort in Week 3, is hasn’t materialized just yet. Eberhardt has really felt it over the past two games, scoring a combined 9.4 Fantasy Points on five catches for just 44 yards.

It was the running game of BC that stopped Edmonton in Week 5, but Nathan Rourke did have three completions of at least 28 yards. Ottawa’s passing game will need a massive effort to help them to their first win of the season, yet it’s hard to commit to Eberhardt as a part of your lineup.