Ticats extend receiver Kiondré Smith through 2027

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the team has signed Canadian wide receiver Kiondré Smith to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Smith, 26, has appeared in 76 regular season games over five seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2022-26), registering 253 receptions for 3,336 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He earned East Division All-CFL honours in 2025 after recording his first 1,000-yard receiving season, finishing with 86 receptions for 1,126 yards and five touchdowns. ​

“We’re excited to have Kiondré continue as a Tiger-Cat,” said Orlondo Steinauer, president of football operations, Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “He’s earned this extension through his consistent work ethic and daily approach to the game. His production has continued to grow as his opportunities have increased, and we believe his best football is still ahead of him. Keeping Kiondré in Hamilton was a natural fit for both sides, given the value he brings to our football team and our organization.”

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The six-foot-one, 180-pound native of Markham, Ontario, was originally selected by Hamilton in the fourth round (37th overall) of the 2022 CFL Canadian Draft. ​

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, Smith played 25 games over three seasons (2018-21) at the University of Guelph. He recorded 50 receptions for 612 receiving yards and five touchdowns while also excelling as a return specialist, adding 45 kickoff returns for 822 yards and 112 punt returns for 1,065 yards, including one punt return touchdown. In 2021, Smith was named a U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian as a returner and a Second Team All-Canadian as a receiver.