Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 6?

Week 5 featured a major injury to Bo Levi Mitchell while he was putting together another MOP-calibre season.

The injury also puts a serious question mark over the Tiger-Cats’ push for the top of the East Division, with the door now open for Toronto and Montreal to separate themselves.

Before we jump to any conclusions, though, let’s see what Scott Milanovich can do with Tre Ford or Jake Dolegala at quarterback. The defence is still solid, as are the special teams. Hamilton can still win plenty of football games over the summer.

As for the rest of the league, BC’s win over Edmonton felt like it had been coming for a talented group. Maybe it’s a reminder that teams on losing streaks are never quite as bad as they seem, and teams on winning streaks are never quite as unbeatable as they appear.

So, the results from last week leave plenty of question marks heading into Week 6.

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OTTAWA AT EDMONTON

Thursday, July 9

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Ottawa has shown flashes that it can put together a strong performance, but the inconsistency continues to hold the REDBLACKS back.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie talked about too many self inflicted wounds for the REDBLACKS in Week 5, which they’ll look to clean up heading into Edmonton.

Now they have to face an Elks team coming off its first loss of the season. The Green and Gold do have a short week to prepare, but being back at home should help.

Justin Rankin was bottled up on the ground against BC, but I’m not sure you’re going to see that happen two weeks in a row.

PICK: EDMONTON

TORONTO AT WINNIPEG

Friday, July 10

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

We’ll keep an eye on Zach Collaros‘ injury, as the Bombers may need to see their trade for Dru Brown pay off sooner than they expected.

The Bombers’ defence holding off Hamilton’s offence in the second half was a welcome sight for the Blue and Gold.

Now comes a Toronto offence that continues to find ways to put points on the board. Chad Kelly is playing aggressive football, and with playmakers like Damonte Coxie, Makai Polk and David Ungerer III, the Argonauts have plenty of ways to challenge Winnipeg’s secondary.

If the Bombers are without Zach Collaros, they’ll likely need another strong performance from their defence to slow down one of the CFL’s highest-scoring offences.

For now, I’ll give the edge to Kelly and the Argonauts.

PICK: TORONTO

CALGARY AT MONTREAL

Saturday, July 11

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Did Vernon Adams Jr. just put the league on notice? Last week’s performance was another reminder of why it was imperative for Calgary to aggressively address its quarterback situation two years ago.

You’re also seeing the defensive line benefit from the return of Folarin Orimolade and Jaylon Hutchings, setting up what could be a fantastic matchup against Montreal.

The Alouettes are coming off a bye week, so they’ll be rested and prepared, but the Stampeders are riding high after their dominant Stampede Bowl performance.

I’m also looking forward to the Philpot showdown, with the twins both off to outstanding starts this season. That said, I think Calgary’s defence has something brewing.

PICK: CALGARY

HAMILTON AT SASKATCHEWAN

Sunday, July 12

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

I was picking Hamilton to win this game 48 hours ago, but not anymore.

Losing a franchise quarterback is almost always going to lead to a dip in production, especially given the inconsistency we’ve seen from the players behind him on the depth chart.

Head coach Corey Mace and defensive coordinator Josh Bell will have something dialed up for whichever quarterback gets the start on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders also look like a team that’s really starting to round into form despite all the moving pieces they’ve had to deal with on defence through the first four games of the season.

If Tre Ford gets the start, he’s given Saskatchewan’s defence headaches in the past. Whoever is under centre for Hamilton, though, will need to be accurate against a Riders defence that’s playing with plenty of confidence.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN