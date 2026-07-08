3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Edmonton in Week 6

EDMONTON — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Edmonton Elks open Week 6 at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday night.

Ottawa has shown signs of progress, but are still in search of win No. 1 after dropping their latest game to Saskatchewan on FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

Edmonton suffered their first loss last week to the BC Lions in Kelowna.

The two teams have already met once, a rain soaked 29-21 Elks victory back on June 6.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team, which can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. JUSTIN HARDY AND EUGENE LEWIS

Lining up against a pass defence which is third in the league in limiting yards, REDBLACKS’ receivers Justin Hardy and Eugene Lewis need to create separation from Kordell Jackson, Kobe Williams and the rest of Edmonton’s secondary. If Maier wants to take shots deep, Hardy and Lewis are capable of making big plays.

2. THE RETURN GAME

Returner Kalil Pimpleton possesses the skillset to make defenders miss and put his team in good field position to start drives. On the season, he has 201 yards on punt returns and 515 yards returning kickoffs. He’ll be facing an Elks’ team that sits sixth and eighth in both categories. He should have plenty of motivation, too, given he fumbled a return against the Riders. On the other side, Edmonton has one of the league’s most dangerous returners in Javon Leake, giving both teams the potential to flip field position in an instant.

3. DON’T BEAT YOURSELF

Pimpleton’s fumble, a return touchdown against and six penalties proved costly last week. When the wins are hard to come by, playing a clean game is critical to getting things turned around.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. JOEL DUBLANKO

Linebacker Joel Dublanko was all over the field against the Lions, recording seven tackles and an interception. Head coach Mark Kilam hopes it’s a sign of things to come as the play of linebackers Dublanko, Daniel Djabome, who also had a pick versus BC, and Kenneth Logan Jr. will be important in shutting down the pass and run games.

2. STAY AGGRESSIVE THROUGH THE AIR

Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for a season-high 395 yards and three touchdowns a week ago. The only downside? He also threw three interceptions. With a group of talented receivers, he needs to remain on the attack.

3. JUSTIN RANKIN’S FIRST ADVERSITY

How will running back Justin Rankin respond to being held to 19 yards on the ground in Week 5? The answer will go a long way in determining the outcome of the game. He’ll have to deal with a defensive line featuring the likes of Bryce Carter and Michael Wakefield.

NEED TO KNOW