4 CFL Weekly Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 6

Injuries and changing depth charts are part of every CFL season, and they can quickly create opportunities for players to take on bigger roles. For CFL Weekly Fantasy managers, staying ahead of those developments can be the difference between a good lineup and a great one.

With Week 6 approaching, here are four under-the-radar players who could outperform their salary and provide excellent value in CFL Weekly Fantasy.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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TAYLOR ELGERSMA | QUARTERBACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Taylor Elgersma completed 11 of 15 passes for 86 yards and his first CFL passing major in his team’s Week 5 win over Hamilton. Elgersma was sharp in guiding the Blue Bombers downfield to set up Sergio Castillo’s game-winning field goal, looking more like a veteran than a youngster thrust into a hostile environment in the second half.

If you’re committed to giving Elgersma a trial run, wait until the Bombers debut their Week 6 depth chart on Thursday. Zach Collaros could be back, and there’s always the chance of newly acquired Dru Brown gets the start. Whoever lands atop the depth chart will have a favourable matchup as Toronto has allowed a league-high 384 yards passing per game.

SAMUEL HICKS | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Just as the Bombers have a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Argos’ pass defence, a normally low-key Toronto ground game finds itself squaring off against Winnipeg’s run defence, which comes into Week 6 allowing a league-high 131 yards per game.

This bodes well for Samuel Hicks, who has averaged 13.6 Fantasy Points. He’s generated at least 82 yards from scrimmage in each of Toronto’s first four games while producing six carries of at least 10 yards and two carries of at least 20 yards. A season-best outing could be in the card for Hicks, who has been an unsung hero of the Argos’ explosive offence.

HICKS FOR SIX 😤 Sam Hicks has first CFL touchdown. 🗓️: Argonauts vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN and CFL+ pic.twitter.com/QmXbmXtuhU — CFL (@CFL) June 20, 2026

DEJON BRISSETT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Like the rest of the Stampeders’ receiving unit, Dejon Brissett thrived in last week’s Stampede Bowl, scoring a season-high 22 Fantasy Points, with both of his receptions resulting in majors. This was the game Brissett needed to establish himself as a viable option for Vernon Adams Jr., especially after being targeted just once in Week 4.

Brissett has the track record to suggest he can handle a larger role. We could see that against an Alouettes’ pass defence that will be focused on containing Jalen Philpot and Tevin Jones. Brissett’s run-after-the-catch skills will bode well for him and his fantasy owners considering Montreal has yielded 551 yards after the catch.

KAION JULIEN-GRANT | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Kaion Julien-Grant has always shown the potential of becoming a top-tier receiver. He’s shown it over the past two games with outings of 14.4 and 19.2 Fantasy Points against the Blue Bombers and Lions, respectively.

The Elks should keep KJG with a hot hand on Thursday against a REDBLACKS secondary that has allowed 10 completions of at least 30 yards. Pairing him with Elks pivot Cody Fajardo is a solid fantasy move that will result in solid numbers.