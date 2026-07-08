4 storylines to watch in Week 6

Week 6 is almost here, ready to serve us up a plate of exciting CFL games.

As the team identities start to take shape after five weeks of football, every matchup becomes more and more intriguing.

From keeping an eye on a handful of quarterbacks this week, to one team still searching for its first win of the season, here are four storylines to watch this weekend.

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WILL OTTAWA GET ITS FIRST WIN?

Ottawa at Edmonton | Thursday, July 9 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Ottawa REDBLACKS remain the only team in the CFL searching for a win, but it’s not for lack of competitiveness.

Ottawa kept things close against the defending Grey Cup champions last week and will be looking to pull things together in all three phases this weekend when they head to Commonwealth Stadium.

The undefeated Edmonton Elks were handed their first loss last week and the REDBLACKS can take some notes from the BC Lions defence who were able to contain Justin Rankin on the ground. Rankin did haul in 100 yards through the air, but keeping him contained in the run game was one of the major differences in that contest. When these two teams met in Week 1, Rankin had 18 touches for 196 yards from scrimmage and a major. Ottawa will hope that doesn’t repeat on Thursday.

Will Ottawa get win No. 1? Or can Edmonton bounce back and improve to 4-1? Find out on Thursday night.

HOT OFFENCE ALERT

Toronto at Winnipeg | Friday, July 10 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Toronto’s offence has been one of the hottest, highest-scoring groups to start the young season.

Led by Chad Kelly, Toronto has scored 30+ points in all of their four games so far this season, including a season-high 44 against Ottawa in Week 3. That is thanks in large part to their quarterback’s fearlessness in pushing the ball downfield and hit his receivers, like emerging rookie Tyler Kahmann, who has hauled in four touchdowns so far this season. And don’t forget about Damonte Coxie, who has 12 catches for 218 yards in his last two games.

Kelly and his Argos are now facing one of the best defensive groups in the CFL: the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Winnipeg has allowed 25.3 points per game this season and opposing quarterbacks are completing just 66.1 per cent of their passes against them, the lowest completion percentage allowed in the league.

Of note, just like in Hamilton (more on that in a moment), it’s worth keeping an eye on the Bombers quarterback situation heading into this game. Zach Collaros did not finish Sunday night’s game against the Tiger-Cats and as of this writing there is no official word on who will start for the Bombers on Friday night.

EXPECT MORE FIREWORKS POST-CANADA DAY

Calgary at Montreal | Saturday, July 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

FanDuel Canada Day Weekend may be over, but the fireworks are sure to continue in Montreal.

Vernon Adams Jr. was sensational last week against Toronto, scoring seven total touchdowns. The Stampeders offence scored 58 points against the Argos, securing their second straight win.

Montreal, on the other hand, is led by one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the CFL, Davis Alexander. The Als are the third-highest scoring team in the CFL (33.3 points per game), only trailing Calgary (41.0) and Toronto (37.5). Alexander hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 274 pass attempts, which is the second longest streak in league history only behind Darian Durant (323).

With VA and Alexander at the controls, there should be plenty of offence in this game as the Als return from a Week 5 bye.

Plus, this game is the Philpot Bowl, as the twin brothers, Tyson and Jalen, are meeting for the first time this season. Tyson leads the brother all-time series 2-0.

Tyson is on a torrid pace, hauling in 587 yards in four games. His league-leading receiving yards set him up for a 2,641 yard pace to end the season if he continues. Jalen, on the other hand, is sitting with 245 yards and three touchdowns, two of which he scored last week against the Argos.

QUARTERBACK(S) WATCH

Hamilton at Saskatchewan | Sunday, July 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

With Bo Levi Mitchell undergoing ankle surgery earlier this week, the Tiger-Cats will be turning to someone else to control their offence for the foreseeable future.

After Mitchell was taken off on a stretcher and in an ambulance against the Bombers on Sunday, both Tre Ford and Jake Dolegala took snaps for Hamilton in the losing effort. The team also signed quarterback Jarret Doege on Wednesday, giving the team plenty of options at pivot for this week’s game.

According to a report from The Hamilton Spectator’s Scott Radley, head coach Scott Milanovich has confirmed that it will be Jake Dolegala starting at quarterback in Regina.

There is a milestone on the other side of the Week 6 finale. Riders quarterback Trevor Harris will be playing in his 200th career CFL game. The 40-year-old is third in the CFL in passing yards (1,418) and has scored 10 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. He is also second in completion percentage amongst starters (71.9), only trailing Mitchell (78.2). Harris will be looking to get a win to celebrate the milestone in front of his fans at Mosaic Stadium.