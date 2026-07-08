Charleston Hughes to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s 2026 class

TORONTO — In September, Charleston Hughes will add another accolade to his trophy case after being inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum (CFHOF) as part of the Class of 2026.

The news was shared with Hughes on a personal phone call from former teammate and current Head Coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Corey Mace. The imposing defensive lineman is the third of six inductees to be named to the Class of 2026, joining Brandon Banks and Sean Millington. The remaining inductees will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Tickets to the Induction Ceremony on the evening of September 17 are on sale now.

“Charleston terrorized quarterbacks and offences across a storied career. He will always be recognized as a fierce competitor by opponents, teammates and fans, with the personality and heart of a true champion,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo.

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Hughes played for 14 seasons (2008-22), amassing 202 games with Calgary, Saskatchewan and Toronto. He led the league in sacks on five occasions and currently sits fifth all-time (136). He ended his career with 526 defensive tackles, 16 defensive takeaways, three defensive touchdowns and 52 tackles for a loss. He is tied for the most sacks in Stampeders history (99).

The Northwood University product was a finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player honours in 2013, and he was named to six All-CFL Teams and six All-CFL Divisional Teams. He reached the post-season 11 times, advancing to four Grey Cup games and winning the 96th championship with Calgary.

Hughes, Banks, Millington and the Class of 2026 will be feted on the eve of the annual Hall of Fame Game with the Alouettes visiting the hometown Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 18. Tickets are available here.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Hamilton Stadium, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Since 1963, it has been home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.

CFHOF CLASS OF 2026