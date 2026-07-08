Quarterback Rankings: Who is the top pivot in the CFL?

We had some disappointing news in the quarterback world to finish off FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

Zach Collaros and Bo Levi Mitchell both left Sunday night’s game with injuries and that struck a sour note on what has been an incredible run of football to start the season.

Yes, I’m curious to see what Tre Ford looks like throwing to Kenny Lawler and Kiondré Smith, assuming he is the one that is chosen to lead the offence this weekend. But we all want to see Mitchell come back sooner rather than later.

If Collaros cannot go this week, the question becomes will Dru Brown step in or will the team give a serious look at Taylor Elgersma?

On to the rankings that have been shaken up by the result of Sunday’s game. These rankings are assuming that Ford and Elgersma will be starting this week. Neither team has announced their starter for Week 6 as of this writing.

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*Both Tre Ford and Taylor Elgersma are included here assuming they are starting in Week 6. Neither team has announced their starter for Week 6 as of this writing.

1.(2) DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Despite the Montreal Alouettes coming off a bye week, their starting quarterback has snuck into the top spot.

There were several throws made by Davis Alexander in the team’s 37-35 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS that gave him a slight edge over Trevor Harris. Davis’ 54-yard strike for the game’s first score was all about Alexander working his way up into the pocket giving Alexander Hollins time to get behind the defence. Moving ahead to early in the second quarter, where pressure did not seem to faze him, a scrambling Davis calmly hit Tyson Philpot for a 34-yard gain while being chased by several Ottawa defenders.

Later in the quarter, the two combined again for 37 yards on a pass that travelled over 30 yards in the air. Marshall Ferguson said that moment was “easy money.” Plays like that are never easy, but Davis and Philpot are making them look that way.

2. (1) TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

This is going to sound crazy, but I can’t remember too many spectacular throws by the defending champs in the Saskatchewan Roughriders Week 4 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. I know Trevor Harris threw for over 400 yards, but what stands out was the number of over-the-top catches made by his receivers.

His end zone interception was a tough one, as Tarvarus McFadden read the quarterback’s eyes the whole way. On the flip side, I can’t ding Trevor too much for his early turnover last week, as his pass got deflected and went right to Ottawa’s A.J. Allen.

Harris got revenge on Allen in the third quarter as his 23-yard touchdown to KeeSean Johnson was just over the outstretched arm of the REDBLACKS’ linebacker. His best throw had to be the game-ending throw to Samuel Emilus that was in such a tight window that he hit his target a split second before Alonzo Addae could make the play.

3.(4) NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke and the Lions finally got their first win of the season, thanks in large part to the work done by James Butler and his 135 rushing yards and two majors.

Rourke’s two interceptions against Edmonton were more about the passes being deflected, receivers not making the catch and the sheer athleticism by Joel Dublanko. Rourke amassed 782 passing yards the past two games, but much of that came against Calgary with his team down 38-17 midway into the final quarter.

4.(8) VERNON ADAMS JR. | CALGARY STAMPEDERS