Report: Jake Dolegala to start at quarterback for Ticats vs. Riders

HAMILTON — It appears the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have decided on who will lead their offence this week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

According to a report from The Hamilton Spectator’s Scott Radley, head coach Scott Milanovich has confirmed that it will be Jake Dolegala starting at quarterback in Regina.

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Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich says Jake Dolegala will start at QB on Sunday against @sskroughriders. #HamOnt #CFL #Ticats — Scott Radley (@radleyatthespec) July 8, 2026

Dolegala and Tre Ford both stepped in for an injured Bo Levi Mitchell on Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Dolegala attempted two passes for no yards and carried the rock twice for five yards.

After being taken off on a stretcher and in an ambulance during the game against Winnipeg, Mitchell underwent ankle surgery earlier this week.

Hamilton heads to Regina to take on the Roughriders this weekend. Sunday’s game can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S. and on CFL+ internationally. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.