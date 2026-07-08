Stamps sign defensive back BoPete Keyes

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back BoPete Keyes, the team announced on Wednesday.

Keyes was selected in the seventh round (237th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League Draft and played eight games for the team including one start. He spent 2021-23 with the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Keyes then made seven starts over 11 games with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

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He most recently was a member of the Montreal Alouettes, attending the team’s 2026 training camp and tallying three defensive tackles, one knockdown and one special-teams tackles across two preseason games.

Keyes played four seasons (2016-19) at Tulane and appeared in 40 games with 23 starts for the Green Wave. He recorded 95 tackles, 19 passes defended and two interceptions. Keyes was named an American Athletic Conference honourable mention following his senior season in which he made 47 tackles and started all 13 games.