Ticats sign quarterback Jarret Doege

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday the team has signed American quarterback Jarret Doege.

The news comes after the team announced that quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had surgery on his ankle after sustaining an injury in Week 5.

Doege, 28, joins the Tiger-Cats after spending the past three seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks (2023-24) and Toronto Argonauts (2025).

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He has appeared in 38 regular season games, making four starts while completing 140 of 210 pass attempts (66.7 per cent) for 1,498 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2025, he dressed in 18 games with Toronto, throwing for 905 yards and four touchdowns while making three starts.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound native of Lubbock, Texas, concluded his collegiate career at Troy University after previous stops at West Virginia University and Bowling Green State University. Across 53 collegiate games from 2017-22, Doege completed 995 passes for 11,069 yards and 84 touchdowns, finishing his NCAA career with more than 11,000 passing yards.