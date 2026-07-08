Zach Collaros listed as questionable for game vs. Toronto

WINNIPEG — Quarterback Zach Collaros has been listed as questionable on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers official injury report as the team gets ready to host the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

The injury report also indicated that Collaros did not participate in the Bombers only practice of the week on Wednesday as he deals with a neck injury.

Winnipeg has not yet named a starter for the game as of Wednesday afternoon. The team’s depth chart will be released on Thursday.

Collaros left the Bombers FanDuel Canada Day Weekend matchup against Hamilton after he suffered an upper body injury. Taylor Elgersma took over the controls for the rest of the game in place of Collaros and led Winnipeg to a come-from-behind win.

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Through four weeks, Collaros has thrown for 985 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 74 of 103 passes.

Winnipeg is looking to make it two straight wins when they host the Argos on Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada or on CFL+ in the U.S. or internationally.