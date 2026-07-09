3 keys to victory for Toronto, Winnipeg in Week 6

WINNIPEG — The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers take the field at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday Night Football sporting identical 2-2 records.

Toronto suffered a 58-36 defeat at the hands of the Calgary Stampeders in Week 5.

Winnipeg edged Hamilton 14-13.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Friday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN/RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. LOCKDOWN DEFENCE

It’s hard not to start with the pass defence after the Toronto secondary surrendered 405 yards versus Calgary. It was the third time in four games they gave up 400-plus yards in the air, so defensive backs DaShaun Amos, Benjie Franklin and Tarvarus McFadden know they will be tested. It’s up to them to respond.

2. ESTABLISH THE RUN

Running back Samuel Hicks has shown flashes of what he can do, but finding consistency will be key to his success. If Hicks can find a way to make the Bombers defence worry about him, it will open up the air for Chad Kelly to do what he does best in the pocket.

3. PUT UP A ZERO EARLY

The only time the Argos have held their opponent to zero points in the first quarter, they went on to beat a very good Saskatchewan Roughriders team in Week 4 at Mosaic Stadium. Settling things down early on the road and preventing Winnipeg from generating momentum will go a long way in managing the game and coming out on top.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. BACK TO DRU BROWN

Losing your starting quarterback is never a good thing, but head coach Mike O’Shea can at least turn to a familiar face in Dru Brown. Brown put up 1,484 yards over three seasons primarily as Zach Collaros’ back up from 2021 to 2023. He gets his shot to lead the offence as the starter this week.

2. MOMENTUM ON DEFENCE

Winnipeg stifled Hamilton’s offence in the second half last week, holding them off the scoreboard. It’s the type of performance the defence can take pride in and build off of. But, the spotlight will be on the secondary given Kelly’s ability to move the ball down the field through the air. Defensive back Major Williams has their only interception and the unit ranked last in pass knockdowns after five weeks, both numbers they will look to improve.

3. STEPPING UP AT RECEIVER

With a level of uncertainly under centre, the receiving corps can make life easier on Brown by creating space downfield. The Bombers have the weapons to do it, with Ontaria Wilson, Nic Demski and Tim White all possessing game-breaking skill that can make any quarterback look good.

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