4 CFL Fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 6

After five weeks of football, CFL Fantasy presented by theScoreBet managers are starting to get a much clearer picture of where value can be found.

Injuries have opened the door for new opportunities, depth charts continue to evolve and several players are beginning to carve out larger roles than they held at the start of the season.

Whether you’re looking to replace an injured starter, add depth to your roster or simply get ahead of the competition, the waiver wire can often be the difference between winning and losing. Here are four players worth considering ahead of Week 6 in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet.

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GAVIN COBB | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

The numbers (five catches, 46 yards) aren’t eye-popping, but Gavin Cobb has become more involved in the Bombers’ passing attack over the past two games. A 70 per cent catch rate shows that Cobb is reliable and can handle a bigger role if needed.

He’s not a threat to consume a significant amount of targets, yet Cobb is someone to keep in mind as the Blue Bombers work their way through their current situation at pivot.

JAKE DOLEGALA | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Jake Dolegala, the team’s short-yardage specialist, will be called on for more than keeping the chains moving, as he will reportedly get the start at Saskatchewan on Sunday. The pivot has three rushing touchdowns thus far. He’s failed to complete his first two pass attempts, yet threw for 2,641 yards and 11 majors while playing 13 games with the Roughriders in 2023.

It will be interesting to see whether Dolegala continues to handle short-yardage situations or if that role shifts to Tre Ford. Either way, Dolegala gets the opportunity to thrive off one of the league’s best receiving corps.

CADE MCDONALD | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Welcome to the CFL, Cade McDonald 🗣️ The first TD of his CFL career! 🗓️: Roughriders vs REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS2 and CFL+@fanduelcanada Canada Day Weekend | #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/fdkhnKv46o — CFL (@CFL) July 4, 2026

Cade McDonald left a lasting impression in Week 5, catching four passes for 30 yards and his first CFL touchdown on six targets. Spreading the ball around has been one of the defining skills of Jake Maier, who has completions to 11 different REDBLACKS in the first four games.

McDonald also contributed three returns for 53 yards in Week 5, further displaying his versatility. Ottawa has yet to conjure up a winning formula, and as the season progresses, McDonald could find himself playing a more extensive role in the offence.

HERGY MAYALA | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Hergy Mayala is quietly contributing to the Lions, catching six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in his first two games with BC. Mayala’s veteran presence has helped the receiving corps overcome its early season spate of injuries while also becoming a useful asset for Nathan Rourke.

Fantasy owners with a share of the BC receiving unit should consider Mayala. While he won’t pose a threat to a healthy Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis, there will be a week or two where he is a difference maker.