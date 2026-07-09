6 CFL Fantasy trades to upgrade your roster in Week 6

TORONTO — Week 6 has arrived in the Canadian Football League and it’s time to make some trades in fantasy football.

Every week, this will serve as a guide for players to sell high or buy low, with three players you should trade for and three you should look to trade away.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the six trades you need to make this week in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet.

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TRADE FOR

LARRY ROUNTREE III | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Bo Levi Mitchell’s ankle injury has had significant ramifications across the CFL, including in fantasy football.

Even while Mitchell was in the lineup, Hamilton has run the ball this season, and Larry Rountree III has made the most of it. The shifty American rookie sits second in carries (58) and fourth in yards (254) thus far, and could see even more of an uptick with Mitchell missing time indefinitely.

JAKE MAIER | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

If you had Mitchell or you’re looking for a quarterback to add, Jake Maier could be the guy given multiple factors.

For one, you can more than likely get Maier at a discounted price given the fact that the REDBLACKS are 0-4. On the flip side, it can only go up from here, and it has over the past couple of weeks.

With new head coach Ryan Dinwiddie just having installed a new offence, it can take time for things to get up to speed. But with how things have gone lately, it could be a good buy low opportunity.

SAMUEL HICKS | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Only five running backs have over 200 yards and a touchdown so far and of those five, only two have an average yards per carry over six. Samuel Hicks is one of them and the other is Justin Rankin.

The 25-year-old rookie has taken over the mantle as the Argonauts’ starting back in 2026 and has had a strong start to the season, even adding 13 catches and 117 yards to his totals through the air.

The five-foot-nine speedster isn’t a household name yet. The goal with this one would be to acquire the running back before he does become one.

TRADE AWAY

ONTARIA WILSON | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Ontaria Wilson’s talent is not the reason you should trade him away. It’s the fact that there is an abundance of talent and target competition in the receiver room in Winnipeg.

Mainstay Nic Demski and free agent acquisitions Tim White and Tommy Nield all have more targets and catches than Wilson so far, as does star back Brady Oliveira, who will always be featured. Wilson has 10 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns and if someone else’s team in your league needs a receiver, there is an argument to trading the 26-year-old.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

While it might sound crazy to trade away Kenny Lawler, especially given that you most likely used your first-round pick on him, the Mitchell injury has shaken things up.

Since we haven’t seen much of Jake Dolegala, who was announced as the team’s starter for this weekend’s game against the Roughriders, the unknown could be enough of a factor for you to trade the star receiver away.

Also add in the fact that it’s Canadian Kiondré Smith leading the team in most receiving categories, while there is other target competition in Keric Wheatfall, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Myron Mitchell, and an eventually returning Shemar Bridges. It may be a good idea to sell high now.

TYLER KAHMANN | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

While Tyler Kahmann is having a fantastic start to the season, it feels like an opportunity to sell high.

While the Argonauts’ offence is flying to start the season and the 25-year-old leads the league in touchdowns with four, it’s still a player getting his first opportunity with target competition all around him.

While Kahmann was in the system late last season and has had early chemistry with Chad Kelly, the receiving room features big-time players in Damonte Coxie, Makai Polk, and Kevin Mital. It’s hard to see Kahmann continuing this level of production given the target competition, as he already sits behind them in catches and yards.