CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 6?

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 6 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Cody Fajardo is 10-1 against Ottawa; Jake Maier is 3-4 versus Edmonton.
- Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 3-2 against Montreal, where he previously played (2016-17, 2018-22). He has not thrown an interception in his last 170 attempts.
- Trevor Harris is a career 11-5 against Hamilton. He sits third with 1,418 passing yards.
- Zy Alexander has three interceptions in his first two CFL games.
- Under Jason Maas, the Als are 7-2 following a bye.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 6 below.
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|Game Notes
|Ottawa at Edmonton
|Download PDF
|Toronto at Winnipeg
|Download PDF
|Calgary at Montreal
|Coming Soon
|Hamilton at Saskatchewan
|Comin Soon
ALOUETTE FLYIN’ HIGH
- Through four games, Tyson Philpot has 587 receiving yards, besting Adarius Bowman’s record of 543 to open the 2016 campaign
- Philpot leads the league in receptions (36), receiving yards (587) and 30-yard+ catches (five); he is tied for the lead in 100-receiving yard+ games (three).
- He is on pace for 162 catches, 2,642 yards and 14 touchdowns.
- Receptions record: 160 | Derrell Mitchell | TOR | 1998
- Canadian receptions record: 116 | Brad Sinopoli | OTT | 2016
- Receiving yards record: 2,036 | Allen Pitts | CGY | 1994
- Canadian receiving yards record: 1,662 | Terry Evanshen | CGY | 1967
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Through five weeks, there have been:
- Seven non-offensive TDs vs. 18 last year
- 117 offensive TDs vs. 95 last year
- The nine QBs who have started a game this season have a rating of 111 and a 70.5 completion rate
- 13-of-18 games have featured a comeback victory
- 65 per cent of drives that include a big play result in a touchdown; 16 per cent of drives that do not result in a major
- Teams that make fewer big plays have three wins
- There have been 3.2 sacks per game – the lowest mark on record
- Possible milestone game(s):
- 100th | Wynton McManis (HAM)
- 200th | Trevor Harris (SSK)
OTT (0-4) at EDM (3-1)
- Week 1: EDM 29 – OTT 21
- In the teams’ first meeting, Justin Rankin had 18 touches for 196 yards from scrimmage and a major.
- The teams have split their past six meetings in Edmonton.
- Fajardo is 10-1 against Ottawa; Jake Maier is 3-4 versus Edmonton.
- Ottawa leads the league with five interceptions forced.
- In his last two games, Justin Hardy has 12 receptions for 211 yards (average of 17.6) and a touchdown.
- Nyles Morgan leads the league in defensive tackles (31) and defensive plays (35).
- Brett Lauther is 13-for-13 on field goals.
- Edmonton has allowed the second fewest offensive TDs this year (10).
- Dariel Djabome, the 3rd overall pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, made his first start last week and registered seven tackles and an interception
- Last week, Austin Mack had eight receptions for 141 yards and a major. He’s scored a TD in three of four games.
- Blanchard is 9-for-9 on field goals.
TOR (2-2) at WPG (2-2)
- In the teams’ last seven games in Winnipeg, the Bombers are 6-1. They last started 0-3 at Princess Auto Stadium in 2016.
- Chad Kelly is a career 1-0 against Winnipeg. He is averaging 371 passing yards and three passing TDs per game. He has thrown 47 TD passes in his career.
- Toronto has allowed the most passing yards per game (384), while Winnipeg allows the most rushing yards per game (131).
- In his past two games, Damonte Coxie has 12 catches for 218 yards.
- Andrew Chatfield Jr. has sacks in back-to-back games.
- Trey Vaval leads the league with four Big returns (3 punt, 1 kickoff).
- Jake Ceresna registered his 50th career sack last week; he leads the league with four.
- Nic Demski is 30 receiving yards away from surpassing Perry Tuttle (6,543) for 11th on the Bombers’ all-time list.
- Winnipeg is the only team that has not allowed a Big play return.
- Brady Oliveira (5,786) surpassed Jim Washington for fourth on the Bombers all-time rushing yards list. Next up, Willard Reaves (5,923)
CGY (2-2) at MTL (3-1)
- Montreal has allowed a league-low three sacks; Calgary has made the second most with eight.
- The Stampeders’ 58 points last week was the team’s highest total since a 59-point outing on September 29, 2017 – against Montreal.
- Last week, Vernon Adams Jr. became the fifth player to record 400+ passing yards, 6+ touchdowns and no interceptions. He also tied Calgary’s franchise record for most TD passes, equaling Doug Flutie, Dave Dickenson, Jeff Garcia and Peter Liske’s mark of six.
- Adams is a career 3-2 against Montreal, where he previously played (2016-17, 2018-22). He has not thrown an interception in his last 170 attempts.
- Last week, Jalen Philpot had Dejon Brissett each had two touchdowns; it was Philpot’s first multiple-TD game and Brissett’s third.
- Tevin Jones has seven receptions for 210 yards and two TDs in his past two games.
- Antoine Brooks Jr. leads the Stamps with 33 defensive plays – good for second in the league.
- Zy Alexander has three interceptions in his first two CFL games.
- Montreal has two defensive return TDs; no other teams has one.
- The Alouettes are 5-0-1 in teams’ last six matchups.
- Under Jason Maas, the Als are 7-2 following a bye.
- Davis Alexander is 1-0 in his career against Calgary. He has not thrown an interception in his last 274 pass attempts – the second longest streak in league history behind only Darian Durant (323). Alexander has 300+ passing yards in each game this season.
- Tyson Philpot is 2-0 in head-to-head matchups with his brother, Calgary’s Jalen. He is nine catches shy of 250 in his career.
HAM (2-2) at SSK (3-1)
- Hamilton has allowed the least net offence (376 yards per game) and the fewest points (24.5 per game).
- Tre Ford is a career 2-0 against Saskatchewan, while Jake Dolegala has yet to face them in his 11 career starts.
- Saskatchewan has won the teams’ past four matchups, dating back to a Ticats victory on October 7, 2023.
- Saskatchewan has the highest punt return average (19.3), while Hamilton has allowed the second fewest punt return yards (10.8).
- Trevor Harris is a career 11-5 against Hamilton. He sits third with 1,418 passing yards.
- Kian Schaffer-Baker needs two catches for 250 in his career.
- KeeSean Johnson has recorded 100+ yards in three of four games this season.
- In his CFL debut, Matthew Sexton had a 101-yard punt return TD.