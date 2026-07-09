CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 6?

TORONTO — Week 6 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Cody Fajardo is 10-1 against Ottawa; Jake Maier is 3-4 versus Edmonton.

Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 3-2 against Montreal, where he previously played (2016-17, 2018-22). He has not thrown an interception in his last 170 attempts.

Trevor Harris is a career 11-5 against Hamilton. He sits third with 1,418 passing yards.

Zy Alexander has three interceptions in his first two CFL games.

Under Jason Maas, the Als are 7-2 following a bye.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 6 below.

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Game Notes Ottawa at Edmonton Download PDF Toronto at Winnipeg Download PDF Calgary at Montreal Coming Soon Hamilton at Saskatchewan Comin Soon

ALOUETTE FLYIN’ HIGH

Through four games, Tyson Philpot has 587 receiving yards, besting Adarius Bowman’s record of 543 to open the 2016 campaign

Philpot leads the league in receptions (36), receiving yards (587) and 30-yard+ catches (five); he is tied for the lead in 100-receiving yard+ games (three).

He is on pace for 162 catches, 2,642 yards and 14 touchdowns. Receptions record: 160 | Derrell Mitchell | TOR | 1998 Canadian receptions record: 116 | Brad Sinopoli | OTT | 2016 Receiving yards record: 2,036 | Allen Pitts | CGY | 1994 Canadian receiving yards record: 1,662 | Terry Evanshen | CGY | 1967



QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Through five weeks, there have been: Seven non-offensive TDs vs. 18 last year 117 offensive TDs vs. 95 last year

The nine QBs who have started a game this season have a rating of 111 and a 70.5 completion rate

13-of-18 games have featured a comeback victory

65 per cent of drives that include a big play result in a touchdown; 16 per cent of drives that do not result in a major

Teams that make fewer big plays have three wins

There have been 3.2 sacks per game – the lowest mark on record

Possible milestone game(s): 100 th | Wynton McManis (HAM) 200 th | Trevor Harris (SSK)



OTT (0-4) at EDM (3-1)

Week 1: EDM 29 – OTT 21

In the teams’ first meeting, Justin Rankin had 18 touches for 196 yards from scrimmage and a major.

The teams have split their past six meetings in Edmonton.

Fajardo is 10-1 against Ottawa; Jake Maier is 3-4 versus Edmonton.

Ottawa leads the league with five interceptions forced.

In his last two games, Justin Hardy has 12 receptions for 211 yards (average of 17.6) and a touchdown.

Nyles Morgan leads the league in defensive tackles (31) and defensive plays (35).

Brett Lauther is 13-for-13 on field goals.

Edmonton has allowed the second fewest offensive TDs this year (10).

Dariel Djabome, the 3 rd overall pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, made his first start last week and registered seven tackles and an interception

overall pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, made his first start last week and registered seven tackles and an interception Last week, Austin Mack had eight receptions for 141 yards and a major. He’s scored a TD in three of four games.

Blanchard is 9-for-9 on field goals.

TOR (2-2) at WPG (2-2)

In the teams’ last seven games in Winnipeg, the Bombers are 6-1. They last started 0-3 at Princess Auto Stadium in 2016.

Chad Kelly is a career 1-0 against Winnipeg. He is averaging 371 passing yards and three passing TDs per game. He has thrown 47 TD passes in his career.

Toronto has allowed the most passing yards per game (384), while Winnipeg allows the most rushing yards per game (131).

In his past two games, Damonte Coxie has 12 catches for 218 yards.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. has sacks in back-to-back games.

Trey Vaval leads the league with four Big returns (3 punt, 1 kickoff).

Jake Ceresna registered his 50 th career sack last week; he leads the league with four.

career sack last week; he leads the league with four. Nic Demski is 30 receiving yards away from surpassing Perry Tuttle (6,543) for 11 th on the Bombers’ all-time list.

on the Bombers’ all-time list. Winnipeg is the only team that has not allowed a Big play return.

Brady Oliveira (5,786) surpassed Jim Washington for fourth on the Bombers all-time rushing yards list. Next up, Willard Reaves (5,923)

CGY (2-2) at MTL (3-1)

Montreal has allowed a league-low three sacks; Calgary has made the second most with eight.

The Stampeders’ 58 points last week was the team’s highest total since a 59-point outing on September 29, 2017 – against Montreal.

Last week, Vernon Adams Jr. became the fifth player to record 400+ passing yards, 6+ touchdowns and no interceptions. He also tied Calgary’s franchise record for most TD passes, equaling Doug Flutie, Dave Dickenson, Jeff Garcia and Peter Liske’s mark of six.

Adams is a career 3-2 against Montreal, where he previously played (2016-17, 2018-22). He has not thrown an interception in his last 170 attempts.

Last week, Jalen Philpot had Dejon Brissett each had two touchdowns; it was Philpot’s first multiple-TD game and Brissett’s third.

Tevin Jones has seven receptions for 210 yards and two TDs in his past two games.

Antoine Brooks Jr. leads the Stamps with 33 defensive plays – good for second in the league.

Zy Alexander has three interceptions in his first two CFL games.

Montreal has two defensive return TDs; no other teams has one.

The Alouettes are 5-0-1 in teams’ last six matchups.

Under Jason Maas, the Als are 7-2 following a bye.

Davis Alexander is 1-0 in his career against Calgary. He has not thrown an interception in his last 274 pass attempts – the second longest streak in league history behind only Darian Durant (323). Alexander has 300+ passing yards in each game this season.

Tyson Philpot is 2-0 in head-to-head matchups with his brother, Calgary’s Jalen. He is nine catches shy of 250 in his career.

HAM (2-2) at SSK (3-1)