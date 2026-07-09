Chatfield Jr., Mang fined for actions in Week 5

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued two fines from Week 5.

Toronto defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield Jr. has been fined for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

Hamilton tight end Maximilian Mang has been fined for striking Winnipeg defensive end David Rees.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce: