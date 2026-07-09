Chatfield Jr., Mang fined for actions in Week 5
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen – has issued two fines from Week 5.
- Toronto defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield Jr. has been fined for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.
- Hamilton tight end Maximilian Mang has been fined for striking Winnipeg defensive end David Rees.
Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
- Amounts of player fines
- Discipline related to dress code violations
- Discipline involving teams or staff
- Discipline involving players who have been released